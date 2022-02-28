2022 SAG Awards

See All the Red Carpet Fashion

Love Is Blind Star Deepti's Brother Pens Scathing Message to Her "Loser" ​Fiancé Shake

After choosing herself at the altar in the season two finale of Love Is Blind, Deepti's brother penned a letter to Deepti’s former fiancé, calling him a "loser” who should “stay the f--k away."

By Emlyn Travis Feb 28, 2022 12:20 AMTags
TVCelebritiesLove Is Blind
Watch: Ladies of "Love Is Blind" Season 2 REUNITE in Las Vegas

This story contains spoilers for the Love Is Blind season two finale.

The brother of Love is Blind star Deepti Vempati would like to share a bit of advice with his sister's ex-fiancé Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee

Following the season two finale of the Netflix dating show, Deepti's brother Sunny and his partner Hina Merchant Vempati took a moment to stand up for his reality star sibling by sharing a joint post on Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 27.

Prior to the final episode, Deepti had been engaged to Shake but declined to marry him after he made multiple remarks about her appearance throughout the series, powerfully choosing herself instead. 

"Now normally I don't get involved in drama but I'mma defend my sister here: ‘Shake', bruh, you're a loser," the couple wrote. "You minimized my sister's life by making some awful and cringeworthy comments about her." 

They continued, "You made these statements knowing your own mom would one day watch it; my parents and my entire family had to sit through you talking behind my sister's back about insecurities she fought her entire life." 

photos
Love Is Blind Stars Danielle, Iyanna and Deepti Take Las Vegas

The pair also shared that they believed the blame lie solely on Shake and his actions, not any deceptive editing of the show. 

Ser Baffo/Netflix

"In spite of your best efforts to pretend this was all fictional and it was because of the ‘edit', no one forced you to say those words," they explained. "We welcomed you into our home, and you saw it as an opportunity for clout; so forgive me if I'm not sympathetic towards you and the hate you're receiving." 

They also shared a sweet message for Deepti, too. "Deepu, we are SO incredibly proud of you!" they wrote. "We've witnessed you grow into such an incredible and beautiful woman."

The pair praised her for inspiring viewers to realize their "self worth" and demand "what they deserve and settle for nothing less" by refusing to marry Shake, who confessed to his mother onscreen that he wasn't sexually drawn to Deepti, despite proposing to her.

"We wish you didn't pick that [clown emoji] but despite his childishness, you carried yourself with grace and continued to see the good in people," her family continued. "We're so damn proud to call you our baby sister, and know we're there for you always." 

Sharing the post on her Instagram Story, Deepti wrote, "The love and support from my family is unmatched." She also added a white heart emoji.

Make sure you're all brushed up on your Love Is Blind knowledge ahead of the show's upcoming reunion on Friday, Mar. 4.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Inside American Idol Star Kellie Pickler's Private Life

2

See All the 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet Fashion Looks

3

SAG Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Inside American Idol Star Kellie Pickler's Private Life

2

See All the 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet Fashion Looks

3

SAG Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List

4

The Reason Pete Davidson Is Absent From Saturday Night Live

5

Miley Cyrus and Boyfriend Maxx Morando Turn Up the Heat in Cabo