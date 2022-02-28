Love Is Blind Star Deepti's Brother Pens Scathing Message to Her "Loser" ​Fiancé Shake

This story contains spoilers for the Love Is Blind season two finale.
The brother of Love is Blind star Deepti Vempati would like to share a bit of advice with his sister's ex-fiancé Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee.
Following the season two finale of the Netflix dating show, Deepti's brother Sunny and his partner Hina Merchant Vempati took a moment to stand up for his reality star sibling by sharing a joint post on Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 27.
Prior to the final episode, Deepti had been engaged to Shake but declined to marry him after he made multiple remarks about her appearance throughout the series, powerfully choosing herself instead.
"Now normally I don't get involved in drama but I'mma defend my sister here: ‘Shake', bruh, you're a loser," the couple wrote. "You minimized my sister's life by making some awful and cringeworthy comments about her."
They continued, "You made these statements knowing your own mom would one day watch it; my parents and my entire family had to sit through you talking behind my sister's back about insecurities she fought her entire life."
The pair also shared that they believed the blame lie solely on Shake and his actions, not any deceptive editing of the show.
"In spite of your best efforts to pretend this was all fictional and it was because of the ‘edit', no one forced you to say those words," they explained. "We welcomed you into our home, and you saw it as an opportunity for clout; so forgive me if I'm not sympathetic towards you and the hate you're receiving."
They also shared a sweet message for Deepti, too. "Deepu, we are SO incredibly proud of you!" they wrote. "We've witnessed you grow into such an incredible and beautiful woman."
The pair praised her for inspiring viewers to realize their "self worth" and demand "what they deserve and settle for nothing less" by refusing to marry Shake, who confessed to his mother onscreen that he wasn't sexually drawn to Deepti, despite proposing to her.
"We wish you didn't pick that [clown emoji] but despite his childishness, you carried yourself with grace and continued to see the good in people," her family continued. "We're so damn proud to call you our baby sister, and know we're there for you always."
Sharing the post on her Instagram Story, Deepti wrote, "The love and support from my family is unmatched." She also added a white heart emoji.
Make sure you're all brushed up on your Love Is Blind knowledge ahead of the show's upcoming reunion on Friday, Mar. 4.