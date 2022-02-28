Lady Gaga Reveals What She Was "Fascinated" to Learn about Patrizia Reggiani at the 2022 SAG Awards

Father, son and House of Gucci, Lady Gaga is making a statement at The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
The superstar looked exactly like the fashion royalty that she is when she arrived on the red carpet in a stunning white Armani gown with sequined bust. But even more important that her look was the message she was delivering.
"This story I am telling is the truth, which is I am just really honored to be here," Gaga explained on Live From E!: SAG Awards to host Laverne Cox. "This is a beautiful night where we all get to celebrate art together and celebrate each other. there is so much going on in the world My heart really goes out to Ukraine and i think tonight we should all really sit in the gratitude of this."
Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her transformation into Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, Gaga revealed she found "a lot of joy in studying" the Italian socialite, who served nearly two decades in prison for hiring a hit man to murder her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci.
"When I studied this story and I studied her life, what I realized very quickly was that she was not borne killer, she became one," the 35-year-old explained. "I was fascinated with what happened to her throughout her life, her childhood, her relationship with her mother, when she got older, her relationship with men. The way she was used and disposed of, what that did to her. I found a true heart and I found the inner child in her."
And though she "really loved living" as the character while filming, the "hardest part" for Gaga to let go of once production ended was "leaving the child of Patrizia."
In her stacked category, Gaga is going up against Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Jennifer Hudson (Respect) and Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) for the Actor.
"I think that women's stories are beautiful and they are complicated and complex," Gaga said. "I am happy to be here tonight to celebrate all the women who are nominated telling beautiful stories, telling women's stories and revealing things about ourselves that are important and unite us."
She continued, "But in this performance, I wanted to make sure what I did was infuse all of women's stories into one person...to be true to her but to not leave behind the world."
The "Born This Way" singer also opened up about sometimes feeling "depleted" by giving so much to her fans and her work, revealing how she is able to replenish her energy.
"I think people do very hard things all the time, but we have each other. We have amazing people to look up to. I look up to you, I always have," Gaga told Cox. "I think that's what feeds me, is making sure I remember that I'm in the company of people I respect and love. I respect and love everyone here tonight and I respect and love the public and I hope the public can smile this evening."
Don't worry, all of the Monsters are.