Let Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Be a Lesson in How to Slay as a Perfectly Coordinated Couple

No one does date night like the Smiths.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were the ultimate coordinating couple during tonight's 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet on Feb. 27. While Smith may be nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for King Richard during tonight's ceremony, but it was his other half who deserved an award for her jaw-dropping long-sleeved Gareth Pugh gown.

"It's vintage. It's something that I bought a while ago," Jada exclusively shared with E! News' Laverne Cox during E!'s red carpet show. "[I] had it in the closet and I was like, 'You know what? I think girl is ready for the SAG Awards!' So, pulled it out."

Will's dark navy blue suit perfectly matched his wife's sweeping, floor-length black and blue gown, but he admittedly put a little less thought into his SAG Awards looks.

"My thing is I take a shower and I wear what's on the bed when I get out," he shared with a laugh, giving credit to his "very good stylist."