Bachelor Nation Twins Haley and Emily Ferguson Celebrate Engagements at Joint Bachelorette Weekend

Here comes the brides!

Bachelor Nation's Haley and Emily Ferguson both celebrated their upcoming nuptials with an epic joint bachelorette weekend in Las Vegas.

"Bachelorette weekend Pt. 1 was one for the books, what special memories @efergie13 and I will have to hold onto and cherish for a lifetime!," Haley wrote on Instagram on Feb. 27, along with a series of photos from the bash. "Thank you to everyone who made it happen!"

For their joint celebration, the 29-year-old twin sisters booked a suite for their bridesmaids at Crockfords Las Vegas, part of LXR Hotels & Resorts at Resorts World, according to Us Weekly. For the festivities, the two were joined by six bridesmaids and about 20 of their friends, however, no other Bachelor alums were in attendance.

Over the weekend, the sisters shared their favorite parts of the trip exclusively with E! News.

"I loved going to Pepper at Resorts World, which is a high-end sex shop where we got pole dancing lessons and then we got to watch a sex toy demonstration and everyone pretty much left with lube and penis rings," Emily shared. "It was truly the definition of a Vegas bachelorette party. We had so much fun at karaoke and the food all weekend long was unbelievable."