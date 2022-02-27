Tom Holland is Zendaya's Biggest Fan as She Shows Off Gorgeous NAACP Image Awards Style

Watch : Zendaya & Tom Holland Swap Jerseys at Hockey Game

Tom Holland is first in Zendaya's heart and her Instagram comments.

After the Euphoria actress posted a stunning photo on Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 27, the Uncharted actor, who confirmed his romance with his Spider-Man co-star last July, quickly took to the comments of his girlfriend's latest IG post to rightfully claim his spot her biggest fan, writing, "First."

In the image, Zendaya can be seen effortlessly bringing the classic glamour of old Hollywood back to life in a gorgeous vintage red, black and green Balmain ballgown which she wore to the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday night.

She captioned the post, "Last night for the NAACP Image Awards in this beautiful 1956 @balmain."

The actress was nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in Malcolm & Marie at the awards ceremony alongside Tessa Thompson, Halle Berry, Andra Day and Jennifer Hudson, who took home the award for her portrayal of Aretha Franklin in the biopic Respect.