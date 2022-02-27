John Mulaney Shares Story of the Birth of His and Olivia Munn's Baby Boy in SNL Monologue

Watch : Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Welcome Baby No. 1 Together

Baby J is back on the streets!

John Mulaney celebrated his fifth time hosting NBC's Saturday Night Live on Saturday, Feb. 26, by opening the show with a witty monologue that explored his struggle with drug addiction and the first time that he truly bonded with his 12-week-old son Malcolm.

The moment happened shortly after Mulaney's girlfriend, actress Olivia Munn, had given birth to their son last November. "We're in the delivery room. My girlfriend had just given birth to him and he's crying a little," Mulaney said, setting the scene. "They put him on the warmer under this big bright light. Light is just shining in his eyes."

"He's not crying or anything, he just looks up at the light and this is what he does," the comedian shared, before raising an arm to shield his eyes. "He was annoyed, but he didn't say anything and I was like, 'That's my son!' A polite man in an uncomfortable situation, but he's not gonna make a fuss."