Vanessa Hudgens Sings Her Praises for High School Musical's Olivia Rodrigo at 2022 SAG Awards

Vanessa Hudgens has her head in the award show game!

As one of the stars in tick, tick…BOOM!, the actress is preparing for a busy season full of celebration and nominations.

But while appearing on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet before the 2022 SAG Awards, Vanessa had to give credit to director Lin-Manuel Miranda for all his work behind the scenes.

"It was such an interesting time because we were trying to figure out how to film a movie during COVID," she exclusively told E! News' Yvette Nicole Brown. "It was really hard because I didn't get to have those moments that I really wanted to have like all of us in between takes jamming out together and singing musical theater songs because we are all such musical theater nerds, but he has a genuine kindness and genuinely sees everyone."

Vanessa added, "He's sees everyone the same and I'm like, ‘You are a kind human being' and I love that. It's the most important."