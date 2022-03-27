Oscars 2022

See Every Star on the Red Carpet

Jason Momoa Debuts Braided Hairstyle at the 2022 Oscars

For the 2022 Oscars red carpet, presenter Jason Momoa pulled his gorgeous locks back into a jaw-dropping braid.

By Steven Vargas Mar 27, 2022 10:55 PM
Watch: Why Lisa Bonet & Jason Momoa's Relationship "Drifted Apart"

Aquaman jumped out of the water and onto the red carpet with new hair.

Jason Momoa arrived at the 2022 Oscars red carpet on March 27 with a head-turning hair change. The actor pulled back his gorgeous curly locks into a tight braid. 

Meanwhile, he wore an all-black look with a bowtie and framed glasses. To top the look off, he showed his support for Ukraine with a blue and yellow handkerchief. 

The on-screen superhero also took to Instagram before making it to the carpet to show off more of his outfit, specifically his shoes. In a video on his Instagram Story, he showed fans his black dress shoes that were split in half—toe to heel—with a smooth texture on the inside half and a crocodile texture on the outside half.

Don't miss E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2022 Oscars today, Sunday, Mar. 27 starting at 2 p.m. ET/11a.m. PT followed by the Academy Awards telecast on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

