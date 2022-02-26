Watch Billie Eilish and Seth Meyers Bond Over Their Shared Love for Daniel Craig

While visiting NBC's Late Night, Billie Eilish and host Seth Meyers bonded over their shared love for James Bond actor Daniel Craig. Watch the hilarious moment below.

By Emlyn Travis Feb 26, 2022 8:02 PMTags
TVDaniel CraigOscarsCelebritiesSeth MeyersLate NightBillie Eilish
Watch: Billie Eilish Calls Out Jimmy Kimmel For Making Her Look "Stupid"

She might have "no time to die," but Billie Eilish certainly has time to fangirl over Daniel Craig with fellow James Bond fan Seth Meyers.  

While visiting NBC's Late Night on Thursday, the singer, who is nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song for her single "No Time To Die" from the latest James Bond installment of the same name—bonded with the talk show host over their shared love of the film's iconic leading man. 

When asked by Seth if she was at all nervous when she first met the 53-year-old Knives Out actor, Billie, 20, replied, "Yeah. It's James Bond! He's a DILF!"  

Seth, 48, seemed to share a similar thought process. "Thank you for saying it," he said. "I've found when I say it, it's weird, but I want you to know I'm in full agreement with you." 

Complimenting the actor's good looks, Billie added, "Those eyes?" 

photos
Bask in the Glamour of Billie Eilish's 2021 Met Gala Look

"Those eyes are crazy," Seth answered. "Look, let me just say something. You have beautiful blue eyes. I have beautiful blue eyes. But we can't even be in the same room as that man's eyes." The host jokingly added that his eyes look like "pink eye" compared to Daniel's striking eye color.  

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Blake Lively's Fitness Routine Revealed

2

Hayden Panettiere Says That Her Daughter Is "Safe" Amid Ukraine Crisis

3

Kourtney Kardashian & Megan Fox Support Their Fiancés at LA Concert

"You would not believe them. They look crazy!" Billie agreed. "When I met him, I was like, 'Whoa!'"

The singer explained that the Bond actor's eyes seemed to appear larger than life when they met. 

"If you weren't psyched about it, you'd say, 'Your eyes are in my personal space,'" Seth said. "The first time he looked at me, I went, 'DILF!' I couldn't stop myself." 

As she looks ahead to the 2022 Oscars, Billie might need to channel a bit of James Bond herself. The singer shared that she was "very nervous" to attend the upcoming awards ceremony. 

"I went to the Oscars in 2020 right before COVID happened and it was like the coolest, scariest thing I've ever—I've never been more nervous in my life," she said. "SNL and the Oscars are the scariest thing I've ever experienced."

(NBC and E! are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

 

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Blake Lively's Fitness Routine Revealed

2

Kourtney Kardashian & Megan Fox Support Their Fiancés at LA Concert

3

Hayden Panettiere Says That Her Daughter Is "Safe" Amid Ukraine Crisis

4

Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Prep for Wedding With Wild Parties

5

AnnaLynne McCord Criticized Over Poem Addressed to Vladimir Putin