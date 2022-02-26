Olympian Shaun White Passes on Love Advice to Heartbroken Fan Mourning a Breakup

Watch : Shaun White Reflects on LAST Olympics & Nina Dobrev Support

Welcome to the Shaun White Love Line.

Fresh off his trip to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, the 34-year-old superstar snowboarder took some time to help out a fan on TikTok who asked his advice in getting over their breakup.

"Someone once gave me this advice and I'm going to pass it along," he began in a video on Feb 25. "It's not about finding the right person, it's about being the right person, which basically means focus on yourself and the rest will fall into place."

He continued, "So be the best you you can be, better yourself and don't think about and don't think about what could have and should have been, just keep pushing forward."

Shaun may know a thing or two about love. He has been dating Nina Dobrev for close to two years. Although Nina was not able to travel to China to watch her boyfriend compete in his fifth and final Olympics earlier this month, The Vampire Diaries actress, 33, was his biggest cheerleader back home.