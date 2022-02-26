See Where Selena Gomez and Other Stars Will Be Sitting at the 2022 SAG Awards

Watch : 2022 SAG Awards: 6 Reasons We Can't Wait to Watch!

Selena Gomez's major acting comeback and success as an executive producer have earned her a prime seat at the 2022 SAG Awards, her debut at the annual show.

According to photos of celebrity placement cards released ahead of the Feb. 27 ceremony, the Only Murders in the Building star and award presenter is set to be seated at a round table between Will Smith, who is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for King Richard, and Gomez's former colleague Ross Butler.

While Gomez did not receive an individual SAG Award nomination, her show Only Murders in the Building, which she co-executive produced, is nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, while her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short received nods for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series.

Butler, who is also presenting an award and who starred in Gomez's former series 13 Reasons Why, is also set to be seated next to Helen Mirren, who will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award at the ceremony.