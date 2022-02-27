Commemorate the Euphoria Season 2 Finale With the Ultimate Gift Guide

Season 2 of Euphoria is coming to a close, but you can relive your favorite moments with our gift guide picks.

By Marenah Dobin Feb 27, 2022 1:00 PMTags
E-comm: Euphoria Gift GuideEddy Chen/HBO

The HBO series Euphoria is nothing short of a cultural phenomenon at this point. We are all glued to our television screens every Sunday night, on the edge of our seats watching every twist and turn, wishing that the episodes were longer. You never know what to expect on Euphoria, in regard to the storylines, but we can always expect enviable fashion and shocking surprises.

If Euphoria is your favorite show at the moment, you're going to love these Euphoria gift guide picks, including clothes, mugs, home decor, Cassie and Maddy-style press-on nails inspired by the hit TV show.

Frasier Sterling Euphoria Soulmate Bar Bracelet

If you and your BFF are like (a less dramatic version of) Maddy and Cassie, then you need these bracelets with the iconic quote from the show.

$70
$52
Set of 2
$35
1 Bracelet
$140
$105
4 Bracelets

Euphoria Birthday Card- Cassie I've Never Been Happier

This is the perfect birthday card for fans of the show, who hopefully have a tears-free celebration.

$8
Etsy

Probably Watching Euphoria Doormat

You need this doormat to let all visitors know about your Euphoria fandom.

$40
Etsy

Euphoria Crewneck Sweatshirt

Get a crewneck sweatshirt in honor of your favorite character. This would be the perfect look for a Euphoria-watching party.

$13
$10
Etsy

Euphoria Bag

If you ship Rue and Jules, this canvas tote is for you.

$28
Etsy

C&E Bitch, You're My Soulmate - Soy Wax Candle

This quote never gets old, so you might as well get it on a candle. You can even pick your favorite scent.

$18
Etsy

Maddy Perez Euphoria Birthday Card You're My Soulmate

If your Euphoria-watching BFF has a birthday coming up, they'd appreciate this card featuring the one and only Maddy Perez.

$6
Etsy

Fezco Inspired Starbucks Cups

It's never too late for a fresh start, or a new year, especially with this tumbler cup inspired by Fezco.

$20
Etsy

Euphoria Characters Crewneck Sweatshirt Shirt

This sweatshirt features the girls from Euphoria. It also comes in many other colors and styles.

$15
$12
Etsy

Euphoria Season 2 Characters Mug

Start your morning with a sip of coffee from this Euphoria mug.

$13
$11
Etsy

C&E Smells Like Fezco Candle

You can pick your favorite scent to go along with this Fezco candle.

$18
Etsy

Don't Be Jealous Baby Tee

Channel your inner Maddy Perez with this "don't be jealous" t-shirt.

$25
Etsy

Fezco Euphoria Sweatshirt

If Fezco is your fave, this sweatshirt comes in many colors.

$33
Etsy

Euphoria Cast Inspired Graphic T-Shirt

Celebrate this ensemble cast with a t-shirt featuring all of their names.

$20
$18
Etsy

Euphoria Knockout Card

This card is a funny (non-violent) take on that infamous New Year's Eve fight between Fezco and Nate. 

$5
Etsy

Euphoria High School Unisex Sweatshirt

You may not go to this fictional high school, but you can still rep it with this sweatshirt, which is available in many colors.

$33
Etsy

Euphoria Rhinestone Press On Nails

These look just like those crystal-adorned nails that Cassie had during Season 2.

$22
Etsy

Euphoria Maddy Press On Nails

If Maddy's style is more your vibe, you need to try out these press-on nails.

$28
Etsy

Euphoria Blanket

You just found your Euphoria-watching blanket. This one is adorned with some major moments from the show and it's super soft.

$35
Etsy

Maddy Perez Wrapping Paper

If you're giving someone a Euphoria gift, wrap it up in this Maddy Perez wrapping paper.

$5
Etsy

If you're looking for more Euphoria-inspired shopping, here's our fashion breakdown

