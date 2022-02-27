Commemorate the Euphoria Season 2 Finale With the Ultimate Gift Guide

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The HBO series Euphoria is nothing short of a cultural phenomenon at this point. We are all glued to our television screens every Sunday night, on the edge of our seats watching every twist and turn, wishing that the episodes were longer. You never know what to expect on Euphoria, in regard to the storylines, but we can always expect enviable fashion and shocking surprises.
If Euphoria is your favorite show at the moment, you're going to love these Euphoria gift guide picks, including clothes, mugs, home decor, Cassie and Maddy-style press-on nails inspired by the hit TV show.
Frasier Sterling Euphoria Soulmate Bar Bracelet
If you and your BFF are like (a less dramatic version of) Maddy and Cassie, then you need these bracelets with the iconic quote from the show.
Euphoria Birthday Card- Cassie I've Never Been Happier
This is the perfect birthday card for fans of the show, who hopefully have a tears-free celebration.
Probably Watching Euphoria Doormat
You need this doormat to let all visitors know about your Euphoria fandom.
Euphoria Crewneck Sweatshirt
Get a crewneck sweatshirt in honor of your favorite character. This would be the perfect look for a Euphoria-watching party.
Euphoria Bag
If you ship Rue and Jules, this canvas tote is for you.
C&E Bitch, You're My Soulmate - Soy Wax Candle
This quote never gets old, so you might as well get it on a candle. You can even pick your favorite scent.
Maddy Perez Euphoria Birthday Card You're My Soulmate
If your Euphoria-watching BFF has a birthday coming up, they'd appreciate this card featuring the one and only Maddy Perez.
Fezco Inspired Starbucks Cups
It's never too late for a fresh start, or a new year, especially with this tumbler cup inspired by Fezco.
Euphoria Characters Crewneck Sweatshirt Shirt
This sweatshirt features the girls from Euphoria. It also comes in many other colors and styles.
Euphoria Season 2 Characters Mug
Start your morning with a sip of coffee from this Euphoria mug.
C&E Smells Like Fezco Candle
You can pick your favorite scent to go along with this Fezco candle.
Don't Be Jealous Baby Tee
Channel your inner Maddy Perez with this "don't be jealous" t-shirt.
Fezco Euphoria Sweatshirt
If Fezco is your fave, this sweatshirt comes in many colors.
Euphoria Cast Inspired Graphic T-Shirt
Celebrate this ensemble cast with a t-shirt featuring all of their names.
Euphoria Knockout Card
This card is a funny (non-violent) take on that infamous New Year's Eve fight between Fezco and Nate.
Euphoria High School Unisex Sweatshirt
You may not go to this fictional high school, but you can still rep it with this sweatshirt, which is available in many colors.
Euphoria Rhinestone Press On Nails
These look just like those crystal-adorned nails that Cassie had during Season 2.
Euphoria Maddy Press On Nails
If Maddy's style is more your vibe, you need to try out these press-on nails.
Euphoria Blanket
You just found your Euphoria-watching blanket. This one is adorned with some major moments from the show and it's super soft.
Maddy Perez Wrapping Paper
If you're giving someone a Euphoria gift, wrap it up in this Maddy Perez wrapping paper.
If you're looking for more Euphoria-inspired shopping, here's our fashion breakdown.