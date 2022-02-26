J.Crew's End-of-Season Sale: Score Incredible Deals Up to 88% Off Wear-Now Styles, New Arrivals & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As sad as we are to say goodbye to winter, we're happy that warmer days are ahead. While we're slowly making the transition from winter to spring, it's time to do some shopping. Not only is it the perfect time to start shopping for new pieces to add to your spring wardrobe, you can also score amazing deals on winter wardrobe must-haves like coats, jackets, scarves and more. Lucky for us shoppers, there are a ton of great weekend sales going on from Madewell's extra 20% off sale styles to Kate Spade Surprise's 75% off sitewide.
But our top can't-miss sale? The one that's happening at J.Crew right now!
J.Crew's End-of-Season Sale is on, and you can score big savings on men's, kid's and women's wear-now styles, as well as select new arrivals and best-sellers, for a limited time only. Women's coats and jackets are also on sale and prices start at $64. To top it all off, clearance items are an extra 30% off so you can find some hidden gem deals for up to 88% off! We highly recommend checking out the swimwear on sale, as so many styles are an extra 30% off and you'll be needing them soon enough.
There are a ton of savings sitewide, so there's definitely a lot to go through. To make things a little easier, we've rounded up some of our favorite deals from J.Crew's End-of-Season Sale. Check those out below.
J.Crew Drapey Crepe Wrap Top
This chic draped wrap top comes in four colors: ivory, red, pale blue and black. It's the kind of top that you can wear to both work and a night out. Even better, it's originally $110 but is on sale today for just $19. That's over 80% off! Amazing.
J.Crew Printed Sleep Gift Set
Treat yourself to this exclusive sleep set from J.Crew. It comes with a printed eye mask and a luxe pillowcase. This set originally went for $90, but you can snag it today for just $11. If you have any birthdays you need to shop for in the upcoming weeks, this is definitely a set to shop now.
J.Crew Cocoon Sweater Blazer
This perfect-for-now cocoon sweater-blazer comes in four colors including a pretty violet, heather graphite and black. It's originally $178, but it's on sale today for just $70. That's an incredible deal for a wardrobe staple you'll be turning to over and over again throughout the year.
J.Crew Metal Tube Bracelet
This classy metal tube bracelet would look great worn in a stack or on its own. It comes in gold and silver, and you can snag one for as low as $6. If you're in the market for some new accessories, there's a ton of discounted goodies in J.Crew's sale section that are perfect for the upcoming spring season.
J.Crew '90s Cropped Organic Slub Cotton T-Shirt
Take it back to the ‘90s with this solid color throwback tee featuring a slight shrunken fit and a trendy cropped length. It comes in nine colors including perfect-for-spring pastels like this dusty mauve. It's one of J.Crew's new arrivals, so be sure to snag it now while it's still discounted. You won't be able to get this at $20 for too long.
J.Crew Wide V-Neck Sweater
We are in love with this wide v-neck sweater from J.Crew. It features a unique open, sweetheart neckline and slightly puffed sleeves. It's also made with their best-selling Re-Imagined merino wool, which is soft, comfy and washable. You can get this in black, light clay and heather flax, and sizes range from XX-small to 3X.
J.Crew Patch-Pocket Slim Boyfriend Chino Pant
J.Crew took their best-selling slim boyfriend silhouette and created a sleek chino version. These patch-pocket slim boyfriend chinos were designed to be an "ultra-comfy" alternative to their denim counterpart, and it comes in six fab colors. Right now they're on sale of 30% off.
J.Crew Peace Crewneck T-Shirt
This groovy tee is perfect to wear under your favorite blazer or on its own. At just $12, it's a really great deal.It's no wonder why sizes are selling fast. So if you love the look of this graphic tee, be sure to snag it ASAP.
J.Crew Puff-Sleeve Top in Liberty Elm House Floral
This ultra-chic puff-sleeve top features vibrant colors and a gorgeous floral pattern from British print house, Liberty London. You can't help but feel pretty and feminine when you rock this. Right now it's on sale for an extra 30% off the already discounted price.
J.Crew Relaxed Silk-Blend Crewneck Sweater in Stripe
This classic crewneck with a relaxed fit was made to be "crazy comfortable." It comes in two colors: pale sand indigo and bright peppermint sand. It's originally $128, but it's on sale today for as low as $36. Adding to bag now.
J.Crew Cotton Bouclé Cropped Sweater-Tank
J.Crew is bringing us the "warm and fuzzies" with this cute cropped sweater-tank. It's perfect for lazy weekends at home, and yes, there's a matching sweater and pair of shorts. All three items are included in the sale, and they come in two colors.
J.Crew Eloise Sweater-Blazer
Obsessed! If you're looking for a sophisticated sweater-blazer that you can easily throw on to level-up your outfit, get your hands on J.Crew's draped Eloise sweater. It's made of a lightweight cotton blend, so it's perfect for sunny days and cooler evenings. It comes in six colors, and we love that you can style this in so many ways. It's the type of piece you can wear year round, so you'll definitely get your money's worth with this.
J.Crew Vintage Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt
It's the perfect time to stock up on tees you'll be wearing during spring and beyond. These vintage cotton t-shirts from J.Crew are super soft and come in multiple colors and patterns. Right now, you can get it for as low as $12.
J.Crew Marled Cotton-Blend Crewneck Sweater
J.Crew describes this pretty cotton-blend piece as the "transitional sweater you've been searching for." It has a slightly oversized fit and features an "otherworldly array of hues" due to the special space-dyed yarn that was used. It comes in cream, blue and pink, and it's on sale for 30% off right now. It's the perfect time to score this new arrival at a discounted price.
J.Crew Cecile Relaxed Sweater-Blazer
Looking for chic new pieces to wear to the office? J.Crew's Cecile Relaxed Sweater-Blazer is a must-have for your closet. It's the perfect transitional piece and features a cool, relaxed fit. It's highly versatile and comes in five colors including black, heather khaki and navy (our fave!). Sizes for this range from XX-Small to 3X. For a limited time only, this best-seller is on sale for over 40% off. Take advantage of that sale price while you can!
J.Crew Vintage Cotton Crewneck Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
You can't go wrong with a classic long-sleeve tee made with the same vintage cotton you'd find in J.Crew's best-selling cotton tees. It was made to be super soft and comes in over 10 colors. It's on sale today for just $21.
If you're looking for more fab transitional pieces to take you from winter to spring, check out these 20 essential pieces you need in your wardrobe.