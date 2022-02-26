Love Is Blind's Danielle, Iyanna and Deepti Reunite in Las Vegas for Girls' Night

Watch : Super Bowl Proposal, "Love Is Blind" & "About Last Night"

This story contains spoilers for the Love Is Blind season two finale.

The brides are taking over Sin City.

The same day that the finale of Love Is Blind hit Netflix, a group of the season two stars reunited for a girls' trip to Las Vegas. Danielle Ruhl, who ultimately said "I do" to Nick Thompson on the show, posted a mirror selfie with co-stars Deepti Vempati and Iyanna McNeely tagged at the MGM Grand Las Vegas hotel on Friday, Feb. 25.

The three friends sported matching pink slip dresses featuring cutesy bow details, with Danielle captioning the shot, "WHAT WE DOIN ???"

Deepti, who turned down Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee at the altar, shared a glimpse of her cityscape views on her Instagram Story, writing, "Oh hi Vegas."

The trio were also spotted clinking their glasses together in a toast. Danielle was pictured smiling and wearing a black ensemble during the vacation, while Deepti shared, "The girls do Vegas."