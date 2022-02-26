Love Is Blind's Danielle, Iyanna and Deepti Reunite in Las Vegas for Girls' Night

This story contains spoilers for the Love Is Blind season two finale.
The brides are taking over Sin City.
The same day that the finale of Love Is Blind hit Netflix, a group of the season two stars reunited for a girls' trip to Las Vegas. Danielle Ruhl, who ultimately said "I do" to Nick Thompson on the show, posted a mirror selfie with co-stars Deepti Vempati and Iyanna McNeely tagged at the MGM Grand Las Vegas hotel on Friday, Feb. 25.
The three friends sported matching pink slip dresses featuring cutesy bow details, with Danielle captioning the shot, "WHAT WE DOIN ???"
Deepti, who turned down Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee at the altar, shared a glimpse of her cityscape views on her Instagram Story, writing, "Oh hi Vegas."
The trio were also spotted clinking their glasses together in a toast. Danielle was pictured smiling and wearing a black ensemble during the vacation, while Deepti shared, "The girls do Vegas."
The reality stars didn't give a glimpse of their own partners, though Danielle later posted a selfie with a dressed-up Jarrette Jones, who viewers saw Iyanna marry on the popular series. It remains to be seen who is truly still together.
Following Love Is Blind's wedding episode on Feb. 25, Netflix teased a dramatic reunion coming to the site on March 4, including a tense moment between Shaina Hurley and Shayne Jansen, who had a thing in the pods.
It appears that Danielle and her husband Nick are on good terms, at least. Last week, she wrote on Instagram that her panic attack in Mexico has been "inaccurately speculated about" after airing on Love Is Blind.
"The true story is that I told Nick about a traumatic experience I had in college right before I encouraged him to go to the couple's party without me to represent us as a couple," she clarified. "While I was lying there sick, I started to get in my own head, and wondered whether I had shared too much too soon and I started to relieve an event that I had repressed for so long."
Her co-stars praised her bravery in the comments section, while Nick wrote, "Always proud of you, your vulnerability, and your strength!"
See highlights from the stars' Vegas trip below.