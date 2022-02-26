Tory Burch Private Sale: Prices as Low as $39 on These 24 Must-Have Finds

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Hey fashionistas, do you want to know a secret? Of course, you do. There is a private sale happening at Tory Burch right now. That means there are some unbelievable deals on Tory Burch bags, shoes, accessories, activewear, swimsuits, and more must-have items for a very limited time. From classic styles that are keep-forever pieces to on-trend pieces, Tory Burch always has something to offer, no matter what you're looking for.
Unfortunately, a Tory Burch sale does not happen very often. That's why you need to jump on these deals while you can. Here are our must-shop finds. Hurry up before they sell out!
Tory Burch Color-Block Racerback Bra & Super High-rise Weightless Color-Block Leggings
This sports bra provides a medium level of support. It's made from ultra-lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric. You can pair it with the matching color-block leggings to complete the set. Both the bra and the leggings come in three different color combinations.
Tory Burch Kira Embellished Phone Ring
This phone ring is gorgeous and it's functional. A phone stand has never looked so chic.
Tory Burch Skinny Double T Belt
This skinny belt has the iconic Tory Burch "T" logo. You can wear it at the hip or on your waist. It also comes in black, white, and navy.
Tory Burch Selby Scarf Sandal
These black and white sandals are such a steal at this price point.
Tory Burch Classic Court Sneaker
These tennis shoes are incredibly comfortable and vintage-inspired.
Tory Burch Satin Slingback Pump
There's nothing mellow about these yellow slingbacks.
Tory Burch Cotton Poplin Shirt
This top is a timeless piece that transcends seasons. You can easily style this to wear all year long.
Tory Burch Boot-cut Denim Pant
These are a classic pair of jeans with a bit of an edge thanks to the raw hem details at the legs.
Tory Burch Thong Welt
These are sandals you can wear casually or for a nice outing with friends.
Tory Burch Corduroy Button-fly Jean
These corduroy pants are incredibly flattering and they pair so well with so many tops you already have in your closet.
Tory Burch Cropped Denim Pant
Wide leg denim is so in right now. It's both timeless and trendy.
Tory Burch Color-Block Madeline Cardigan
This cardigan is so polished with the contrast trim and Tory Burch logo buttons.
Tory Burch Skinny Embellished Logo Belt
This skinny black belt is embellished with pave crystals.
Tory Burch Kira Striped Round Sunglasses
Evoke classic Hollywood glamour when you wear these round sunglasses.
Tory Burch Tory Charm Shearling Mule
Your feet will thank you if you buy these shearling mules, which are available in two colors.
Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal
You haven't lived until you've worn Tory Burch sandals. These are chic, timeless, and oh-so-comfortable.
Tory Burch Chelsea Boot
These are comfortable and super versatile boots.
Tory Burch Double T Shearling Slide
It doesn't get more cozy than these shearling slides, which are available in three different colors.
Tory Burch Lila Calf Hair Knee Boot
These are not your average boots. They definitely stand out, but the black and white pattern means that they easily match with the rest of your wardrobe.
Tory Burch Ella Brocade Mini Puffer Tote
Who says puffers are only for winter? This puffer tote is a year-round staple, especially with this beautiful pink, floral fabric.
Tory Burch Kira Chevron Convertible Shoulder Bag
This bright orange is the perfect pop of color for any ensemble.
If you're looking for more great deals, check out these offers: