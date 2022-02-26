Why Kissing Booth's Taylor Zakhar Perez Is "Excited" for His Bare All Minx Role

Watch : "The Rundown": "Kissing Booth 2" Cast Plays 'Kiss Me or Miss Me'

Taylor Zakhar Perez is more than happy to usher in a new era of male nudity on television.

The Kissing Booth star is stripping down for his role as Shane on HBO Max's Minx, premiering March 17th. The series is centered around the publication of the first erotic magazine for women in the 1970s. Perez plays a firefighter who quickly becomes the leading candidate to be the cover star of the first issue.

The project, obviously, calls for a bunch of male nudity, which is something the 30-year-old actor is embracing. "I'm all for it. If the project and the scenes call for it, why not?" he told Entertainment Weekly on Feb. 25th. "But I think just to throw a bare-chested woman or ass-out guy into the scene without it making sense, then it's gratuitous and takes away from the quality of the content."

It's a big shift for Perez, who is best known for locking lips with Joey King in the second and third installments of Netflix's The Kissing Booth franchise.