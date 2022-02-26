Vikings: Valhalla Showrunner Reveals How the Sequel Differs From the Original

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

Jeb Stuart says Vikings: Valhalla is its own show.

Stuart, who has served as a screenwriter for Die Hard and The Fugitive, is now taking on the sequel to Michael Hirst's celebrated historical drama Vikings. And on Feb. 25, the showrunner for Netflix's new series Vikings: Valhalla explained that the series is unlike its predecessor.

"It's always tricky following a successful show with a following," he told Variety. "One thing that I do know was going to be a recipe for failure was trying to do a show that was 'Jeb Stuart writing a Michael Hirst script.'"

He explained that while he was a fan of the original show, he and Hirst are "just two entirely different writers."

"I'm actually trying to please fans like me," he continued, "and at the same time, trying to make a show that would reach a bigger audience in some respects so it doesn't have to seem too much like Vikings."