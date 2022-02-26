You’ll “Have Some Splainin’ to Do” After You Shop Our I Love Lucy Gift Guide

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

I Love Lucy is just one of those timeless shows that will never get old. If you adore the show, there's no "splainin' to do" because you're far from the only one. From the chocolate factory scene to the Vitameatavegamin commercial to the grape stomping, it's a truly iconic series that will live on in pop culture forever and ever. Lucy Ricardo begging her husband Ricky Ricardo to put her in the show will never get old. Ricky didn't want Lucy to get into show business, but her real-life counterpart Lucille Ball is a Hollywood legend.

If you love Lucy (pun intended), this is the ultimate gift guide full of home goods, clothes, decor, and more that the true I Love Lucy fans will appreciate.