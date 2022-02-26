See Demi Lovato's Ex-Fiancé Max Ehrich Debut New Romance on the Red Carpet

Watch : Demi Lovato Says Split From Max Ehrich Was the "Best Thing"

Max Ehrich has a new lady in his life.

A source close to the 30-year-old actor confirms to E! News that Max is dating actress Yamila Saud after they stepped out together at the Feb. 24 premiere of Hulu's The Dropout in Los Angeles.

On Feb. 25, the Young and the Restless alum took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and the Hypersomnia star on the red carpet. While the post seemed inconspicuous at first, Max raised eyebrows when his companion commented with emojis of a red heart and flames, prompting him to respond with twin hearts of his own.

What's more, Yamila was photographed giving Max a kiss on the check at the event and later posted snaps of the PDA on her own Instagram page. Continuing their cryptic convo, she re-shared her post on her Instagram Story alongside another romantic emoji, while Max dropped a second set of twin hearts in her comments section.