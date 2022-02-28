2022 SAG Awards

See All the Red Carpet Fashion

How Lady Gaga, Andrew Garfield & More Stars Show Support for Ukraine at 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Some attendees honored their support for Ukraine at the 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet. See which celebrities dawned a yellow and blue ribbon at the coveted event.

Some stars at the 2022 SAG Awards added a special touch to their looks.

As the red carpet rolled out, many attendees, including Tyler Perry, The Morning Show actress Shari Belafonte and The Great actor Douglas Hodge, accessorized with a sign of support: a blue and yellow ribbon in honor of Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.

Others, like Lady Gaga, Leslie Odom Jr. and Andrew Garfield used their words. Indeed, during E!'s Live from the Red Carpet, host Laverne Cox also took a moment to acknowledge the crisis and send her love.

"The performances we are celebrating here tonight have brought you joy and inspiration this year," the Orange is the New Black actress said. "With all this going on in the world, it can sometimes be difficult to find light and hope. Tonight, our hearts are with our friends in Ukraine. We stand with them and pray for their safety."

To see how the stars paid tribute to those abroad in Ukraine, keep scrolling.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Leslie Odom Jr.

During the 2022 SAG Awards' opening monologues, the Hamilton star said, "While tonight is a celebration we are all at the same time holding a place in our hearts for the people of Ukraine and sending our thoughts, prayers and hopes for impending peace."

Amy Sussman/WireImage
Lady Gaga

"This is a beautiful night where we all get to celebrate art together and celebrate each other and there's so much going on in the world," the House of Gucci star told E!, "My heart really goes out to Ukraine and I think we should all really sit in the gratitude of this."

Amy Sussman/WireImage
Andrew Garfield

"It's so amazing that I get to be here with all of our colleagues and our community celebrating on a pretty tricky day to celebrate but," the actor said, "you know, keeping what's happening in Ukraine in our hearts."

 

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Laverne Cox

"The performances we are celebrating here tonight have brought you joy and inspiration this year," the Live From E! host shared. "With all this going on in the world, it can sometimes be difficult to find light and hope. Tonight, our hearts are with our friends in Ukraine. We stand with them and pray for their safety."

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Shari Belafonte

The actress adorned her pink outfit with a blue and yellow ribbon.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Douglas Hodge

He walked the red carpet in a navy suit embellished with a blue and yellow ribbon.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tyler Perry

The multi-hyphenate posed in a green suit with a blue and yellow ribbon.

