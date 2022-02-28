How Lady Gaga, Andrew Garfield & More Stars Show Support for Ukraine at 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Watch : Hayden Panettiere Supports Ex Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Some stars at the 2022 SAG Awards added a special touch to their looks.

As the red carpet rolled out, many attendees, including Tyler Perry, The Morning Show actress Shari Belafonte and The Great actor Douglas Hodge, accessorized with a sign of support: a blue and yellow ribbon in honor of Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.

Others, like Lady Gaga, Leslie Odom Jr. and Andrew Garfield used their words. Indeed, during E!'s Live from the Red Carpet, host Laverne Cox also took a moment to acknowledge the crisis and send her love.

"The performances we are celebrating here tonight have brought you joy and inspiration this year," the Orange is the New Black actress said. "With all this going on in the world, it can sometimes be difficult to find light and hope. Tonight, our hearts are with our friends in Ukraine. We stand with them and pray for their safety."