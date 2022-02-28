2022 SAG Awards

How Stars Show Support for Ukraine at 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Some attendees honored their support for Ukraine at the 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet. See which celebrities dawned a yellow and blue ribbon at the coveted event.

Some at the 2022 SAG Awards added a special touch to their looks.

As the red carpet has rolled out for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, many attendees accessorized with a sign of support: a blue and yellow ribbon in honor of Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.

Stars spotted wearing a ribbon on the red carpet included The Morning Show actress Shari Belafonte and The Great actor Douglas Hodge.

Ahead of the annual ceremony, taking place at Santa Monica's Barker Hanger, stylist Ilaria Urbinati—who often styles Tyler Perry, Charlie Puth and Ryan Reynolds—shared a close up of the ribbon to her Instagram, captioning the post, "SAG awards prep #standwithukraine."

During E!'s Live from the Red Carpet, host Laverne Cox also took a moment to acknowledge the crisis. "The performances we are celebrating here tonight have brought you joy and inspiration this year," the Orange is the New Black actress said. "With all this going on in the world, it can sometimes be difficult to find light and hope. Tonight, our hearts are with our friends in Ukraine. We stand with them and pray for their safety.

photos
SAG Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

To see how the stars paid tribute to those abroad in Ukraine, keep scrolling.

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Shari Belafonte
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Douglas Hodge
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tyler Perry

Watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards today, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT followed by the SAG Awards telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TNT and TBS.

