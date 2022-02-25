Go Inside Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan's Babymoon Getaway

This babymoon will make you swoon.
A little relaxation was in order for parents-to-be Drew Scott and Linda Phan. In a YouTube video published Feb. 21, the couple shared that they took a babymoon to Montecito, Calif., with just 2.5 months until their first baby arrives.
"We did a babymoon," Drew said. "That was important because I have had a lot of weeks where I was filming a lot and it's been super busy and long days. So we decided to make sure we got some babymoon time."
The Property Brothers star explained that they went a couple hours outside of L.A. and "got some relaxation," adding, "It was really fun too because we did like a morning picnic for breakfast [with] just a view of the water."
As far as the full itinerary, Drew rattled off "board games, sudoku, all these great things," while Lisa teased that there was "a lot of sexy times." Later in the video, fans learned that these so-called "sexy times" consisted of Drew removing an ingrown hair from Linda's baby bump.
The trip not only included games and activities, but also a little baby name inspiration. Drew said in the vlog, "We're here in this gardenous area that has some great baby names, [like] Daisy, which we've been thinking about."
Linda added that it was "funny" because they "haven't thought of any names yet." As she put it, "I feel like these are signs."
Taking a calming vacation isn't the only way Drew and Linda are preparing for their first child. The pair shared that they have been taking baby classes and "prepping" their vision for the nursery.
Linda shared, "Nothing is solid yet," while Drew chimed in, "But it's gonna be cute. We definitely have our vibe."
Back in December, the couple shared that they were expecting after enduring a two-year fertility journey. On Instagram, they shared a sweet snapshot of Drew cradling Linda's baby bump and a touching message about their infertility experience.
"Guess we're doing weekly bathroom selfies now," Drew wrote. "It has been an adventure to get here! We know we're not alone in this experience and that everyone's is filled with unique challenges along the way."
The reality star added a note of appreciation to those who were by their side through the journey, saying, "It made an overwhelming time in our lives more manageable."
While the road has not been easy, Drew expressed that being open may help someone with a similar experience: "We hope as we grow through this, that even one of you reading this can also feel a little less lonely in whatever path you're on!"