Go Inside Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan's Babymoon Getaway

This babymoon will make you swoon.

A little relaxation was in order for parents-to-be Drew Scott and Linda Phan. In a YouTube video published Feb. 21, the couple shared that they took a babymoon to Montecito, Calif., with just 2.5 months until their first baby arrives.

"We did a babymoon," Drew said. "That was important because I have had a lot of weeks where I was filming a lot and it's been super busy and long days. So we decided to make sure we got some babymoon time."

The Property Brothers star explained that they went a couple hours outside of L.A. and "got some relaxation," adding, "It was really fun too because we did like a morning picnic for breakfast [with] just a view of the water."

As far as the full itinerary, Drew rattled off "board games, sudoku, all these great things," while Lisa teased that there was "a lot of sexy times." Later in the video, fans learned that these so-called "sexy times" consisted of Drew removing an ingrown hair from Linda's baby bump.