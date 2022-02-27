The Real Reason Pete Davidson Is Absent From Saturday Night Live This Week

This is no laughing matter!
A source close to Pete Davidson confirmed to E! News that he won't be on the Feb. 26 episode of Saturday Night Live, which is set to be hosted by his close pal John Mulaney, because the 28-year-old comedian is currently on-set shooting his new film, The Home.
Directed by James DeMonaco, the upcoming horror film will see Pete step into the leading role of Max, "a troubled man who starts working at a retirement home and realizes its residents and caretakers harbor sinister secrets," according to Deadline.
As Pete's character discovers more about the home and its inhabitants, he discovers his own personal connection to the building that stretches all the way back to his childhood.
The fan-favorite SNL cast member, who met his girlfriend Kim Kardashian while she was hosting the show, has taken on a variety of acting roles throughout his career.
Pete has starred as Scott Carlin in the semi-autobiographical Judd Apatow directed film The King of Staten Island, transformed into a short-lived supervillain for the DC film Suicide Squad and even played Mötley Crüe's A&R manager opposite his friend Machine Gun Kelly in the band's biopic The Dirt.
When recently asked about Pete's star quality on the Howard Stern Show, Ben Stiller shared his thoughts on the future of his friend's acting career.
"He just has a real charm about him," Ben said. "I think he really wants to act and he's making movies and taking roles on that are real acting roles."
The Zoolander actor added, "I get the sense that he's a guy who really loves to work, cares about his work, and I think that's how he's going to be known. He's got a lot of great work ahead of him too."
