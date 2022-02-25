Anderson Cooper Can't Hide His Joy When Sharing the "Amazing" Parts About Paternity Leave

For the first time in forever, Anderson Cooper is actually enjoying time off from work.
After welcoming his second child via surrogate earlier this month, the 54-year-old is giving fans a peek into his life as a father.
"It's great to be able to come home and decompress," the CNN host shared on the Feb. 25 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. "Obviously my kids are asleep but I've taken the last couple of weeks off, it's the longest I've been off, almost three weeks. I've never taken three weeks off before and it's just been so amazing."
While he's used to delivering the biggest stories from around the world at bedtime, Anderson is now able to feed 22-month-old son Wyatt, and newborn Sebastian—who he shares with ex-partner Benjamin Maisani—dinner and watch them fall asleep on his chest.
"There's nothing better," he told hosts Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa. "I'm usually on the air at nighttime. I miss all the bedtimes. So weekends I can do it, but to be able to do it for three weeks in a row, it's just the greatest. Nothing better."
According to Anderson, his oldest son has quite the fascination with Kelly's 20-year-old daughter Lola Consuelos. In fact, their most recent meeting proved to be a special one.
"My son Wyatt is so deeply in love with Lola Consuelos that it's, like, the love that burns of 1,000 suns," he said when sharing a photo of the pair meeting in person. "Look at how he's staring at her. He even coordinated outfits with her. He is just so besotted. He could not take his eyes off Lola."
And before Lola could even meet baby Sebastian, Kelly recalled a hilarious moment that was totally unplanned.
"[Wyatt] grabbed Lola's hand because she came into see the baby," Kelly recalled. "He was done with the fawning over the baby so he grabbed Lola's hand. And I said, 'Wyatt, where are you going?' And he said, 'Bye!'"
Live With Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings online.