Anderson Cooper Can't Hide His Joy When Sharing the "Amazing" Parts About Paternity Leave

Watch : Anderson Cooper Shares the Joys of Paternity Leave

For the first time in forever, Anderson Cooper is actually enjoying time off from work.

After welcoming his second child via surrogate earlier this month, the 54-year-old is giving fans a peek into his life as a father.

"It's great to be able to come home and decompress," the CNN host shared on the Feb. 25 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. "Obviously my kids are asleep but I've taken the last couple of weeks off, it's the longest I've been off, almost three weeks. I've never taken three weeks off before and it's just been so amazing."

While he's used to delivering the biggest stories from around the world at bedtime, Anderson is now able to feed 22-month-old son Wyatt, and newborn Sebastian—who he shares with ex-partner Benjamin Maisani—dinner and watch them fall asleep on his chest.

"There's nothing better," he told hosts Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa. "I'm usually on the air at nighttime. I miss all the bedtimes. So weekends I can do it, but to be able to do it for three weeks in a row, it's just the greatest. Nothing better."