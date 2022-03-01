2022 SAG Awards

See All the Red Carpet Fashion Last Night

Kerry Washington Is the Belle of the Ball During Rare Outing With Husband Nnamdi Asomugha

All eyes were on Kerry’s Washington’s gorgeous dress at the 2022 SAG Awards. Well, that, and her rare date night with husband Nnamdi Asomugha.

By Kelly Gilmore Mar 01, 2022 12:29 AMTags
Want a rare look inside Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha's relationship? We've got that handled.

For the first time in two years, the duo stepped out together, making a rare appearance at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 27. 

For the occasion, Kerry wore a bright yellow strapless dress designed by Celia Kritharioti and she accessorized the ensemble with a matching yellow velvet clutch by Tyler Ellis. To finish off the look, the Scandal actress rocked a smokey eye and magenta lip. Meanwhile, the former NFL player looked sharp in a black tuxedo with a white button up.

The sighting marks the first time the couple has been photographed together since October 2020. At the time, the two made an appearance to speak at an Early Vote Mobilization event for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' 2020 presidential campaign, where Kerry and Nnamdi spoke.

Since marrying in 2013, the duo has given fans few glimpses into their relationship, popping up together at the the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, the 2019 Emmy Awards, and at a  2018 premiere of If Beale Street Could Talk.

For Kerry—mom to Isabelle Amarachi Asomugha and Caleb Kelechi Asomugha; plus she considers her husband's daughter from a previously relationship her own—it's important to keep her personal life private.

Nina Westervelt/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

"I learned through experience that it doesn't work for me to talk about my personal life," Kerry told Glamour in 2013. "I have girlfriends in this business who talk about their personal lives, and it works for them, and I love it. But not for me."

Keep scrolling to see all the couples who turned the SAG Awards into date night.

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Andrew Garfield & Alyssa Miller

For their debut as a couple, Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller were a match made in heaven.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Award
Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker

Although Vanessa Hudgens walked the red carpet solo, she met up with her baseball player boyfriend Cole Tucker inside the event.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

Couple goals! The country musician and Being the Ricardos actress give each other some love.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

This 1883 couple has us yelling yee-haw with their stylish appearance.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Naomi Watts & Billy Crudup

After flying under the radar for many years, the couple makes their red carpet debut at the 2022 SAG Awards.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
Emilie Livingston & Jeff Goldblum

Who wore it best? Jeff's partner gives him a run for his money in a chic pantsuit.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons

Talk about a power couple. The Power of the Dog stars are both nominated for their respective roles.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Jada Pinkett-Smith & Will Smith

The King Richard actor looks like a Fresh Prince with wife Jada by his side.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Kevin Costner & Christine Baumgartner

This cowboy sure knows how to clean up! The Yellowstone star donned a tux for his night out.

Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Bianca Rodrigues & Luke Grimes

The Yellowstone star left his cowboy hat at home for his red carpet date night.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Benedict Cumberbatch & Sophie Hunter

The Power of the Dog actor and his wife look radiant as ever on the red carpet.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Melanie Lynskey & Jason Ritter

The Yellowjackets actress brings hubby Jason Ritter as her plus-one.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Oscar Isaac & Elvira Lind

No armpit smells here! The stunning couple sport pink accents on the red carpet.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Alan Ruck & Mireille Enos

Connor who? The Succession star gave off a devil may care attitude as he and his wife walked the red carpet.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Patrick Wilson & Dagmara Dominczyk

The Succession actress brought her husband, the Phantom of the Opera actor Patrick Wilson, as her plus-one for the star-studded event.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Elizabeth McLaughlin & Christoph Sanders

These two are the ultimate power couple, with Elizabeth in a stunning gold dress and Christoph in an all-black ensemble.

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Julianna Marguiles & Keith Lieberthal

Pretty in pink! The Morning Show actress and her partner strike a pose on the carpet.

Getty Images
Sacha Dhawan & Anjil Mohindra

Like his character on The Great, Sacha embraces the finer things in life with a stunning designer look.  

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Shannon Kenny & Néstor Carbonell

The Morning Show actor dons his evening attire with his wife by his side.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Mark Duplass & Katie Aselton

The Morning Show actor looks effortlessly chic in a traditional tux. 

