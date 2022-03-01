Kerry Washington Is the Belle of the Ball During Rare Outing With Husband Nnamdi Asomugha

Watch : Kerry Washington GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at 2021 Emmys

Want a rare look inside Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha's relationship? We've got that handled.

For the first time in two years, the duo stepped out together, making a rare appearance at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 27.

For the occasion, Kerry wore a bright yellow strapless dress designed by Celia Kritharioti and she accessorized the ensemble with a matching yellow velvet clutch by Tyler Ellis. To finish off the look, the Scandal actress rocked a smokey eye and magenta lip. Meanwhile, the former NFL player looked sharp in a black tuxedo with a white button up.

The sighting marks the first time the couple has been photographed together since October 2020. At the time, the two made an appearance to speak at an Early Vote Mobilization event for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' 2020 presidential campaign, where Kerry and Nnamdi spoke.

Since marrying in 2013, the duo has given fans few glimpses into their relationship, popping up together at the the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, the 2019 Emmy Awards, and at a 2018 premiere of If Beale Street Could Talk.