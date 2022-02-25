Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox Step Out in Matching Outfits During Milan Fashion Week

Watch: Kim Kardashian Claims Kanye Is Causing "Emotional Distress"

Seeing double?

After Kim Kardashian spent most of Milan Fashion Week in Prada menswear, she reemerged Feb. 24 in signature style, stepping out in a long sleeve, skintight latex gown and riding gloves—a look that resembled one worn by none other than Julia Fox.

Also in Italy for Fashion Week, Julia was seen wearing head-to-toe leather and a pair of gloves as she headed to dinner that same evening. Perhaps Kanye "Ye" West's exes are morphing into style twins?

After all, Kim and Ye have been open about the fact that he overhauled her wardrobe in the early stages of their relationship, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that on Ye and Julia's first date, he surprised her with racks full of designer clothes.

"Back in the day, I thought I had the best style," Kim said in 2015 of her pre-Ye fashion sense. "I look back at outfits and I'm mortified. I remember one day, he brought me Carine Roitfeld's book and was like, 'You should be studying this book, this is the fashion bible.' I was like, 'Who's Carine?' I knew nothing."

It's safe to say she's had quite the transformation since then. Now, she's blazing a new trail not only as a fashion icon, but a mom of four who's eager to move on from her marriage to Ye.

Kim initially filed for divorce in Feb. 2021, and while proceedings are currently stalled, she's still attempting to move on with her life and is currently dating Pete Davidson.

Julia, meanwhile, has been busy with not just Milan Fashion Week, but New York Fashion Week, too. She even walked during LaQuan Smith's Fall/Winter 2022 presentation on Feb. 14, mere hours after she confirmed her split from Ye. 

For more Milan Fashion Week fun, keep scrolling to see Kim's runway-ready looks, along with more of her hottest outfits below.

Milan Muse

Kim, rocking a Prada jumpsuit and bra, shows some skin during Milan Fashion Week in February 2022.

A Lot of Leather

Rolling up to the Fondazione Prada show, Kim rocked black leather from head to toe.

Lime Luxury

Kim wears more leather in Milan, but this time, it's lime green.

Off She Goes

Kim's navy wool suit was outshined by her bright blue Prada gloves.

A Sleek Spy

Kim went full Matrix mode in Italy. 

Back to Basics

After wearing Prada menswear for most of Milan Fashion Week, Kim's signature style reemerged when she donned this skintight latex dress. 

Innovator Influence

The 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wore a leather dress from SKIMS' collaboration with Fendi while receiving the award for Brand Innovator of 2021 during WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards ceremony. Also: hello, snake skin booties!

Pretty in Pink

Kim strutted her stuff in this jaw-dropping hot pink Balenciaga catsuit that she donned on the way to her post-Saturday Night Live hosting afterparty.

Plunging Perfection

What to wear on a quick run to the pharmacy? A plunging skin-tight black Balenciaga look, of course.

Head-to-Toe Balenciaga

Kim walked the infamous 2021's Met Gala red carpet covered entirely in a custom Balenciaga outfit and signature ponytail. 

Leather Lady

The reality star turned heads in this strapless top with leather pants while out to dinner. 

Lovely in Lace

While visiting the Vatican in June 2021, Kim wowed in this off-the-shoulder white lace dress with matching sunnies. 

Cleavage Couture

The reality megastar wore a dragon printed skirt with some added glitz and paired it with a tight black cardigan.

Don't Be a Grinch

Social media had a lot to say about Kim's Christmas outfit—couture Schiaparelli outfitted with a leather bodice featuring six-pack abs and a matching green silk velvet skirt—but she remained unphased.

 

Chic Celebrations

Kim rang in the big 4-0 in a gold vintage Vivienne Westwood gown.

All Balmain

Modeling vintage Balmain—a crop top with shoulder pads and a pair of thigh-high biker shorts—Kim dubbed herself a "Balmain Barbie" in Sept. 2020.

 

Cream Dream

Kim attended the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars party in a dramatic ruffled cream gown.

PCAs Perfection

The E! star looks gorgeous in mint at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards.

Black Velvet

Kim showed up to the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys in a simple black one-shoulder velvet dress.

Soaked

Kim won the 2019 Met Gala red carpet in this dripping wet latex look by Thierry Mugler.

Optical Illusion

For the 2018 E! PCAs, Kim went with a psychedelic, skin-tight sheer number that made us do a double take.

Good News

Stop the presses! The headline-making star wears a newspaper printed skirt with a matching Dior bag at a Levi's denim event in NYC.

All Strapped In

It seems nearly impossible to avoid a nip slip in this barely there vintage 1998 Thierry Mugler cut-out dress, but somehow Kim managed to pull off this strappy, boob-baring look without a wardrobe malfunction!

Trendsetter

Kim almost certainly let the charge in making bike shorts "in" again.

Vintage Versace

Kim's cleavage was the star of the amfAR Gala red carpet in this daring, super low-cut black vintage Versace dress from the fashion house's 1991 collection. The eye-popping design oozes sex appeal and definitely commands attention.

Latex Lady

Kim ensured that her pin-up status remained in tact in this pink skin-tight latex mini dress by Atsuko Kudo.

Louis Vuitton Don's Wife

In true Mrs. West fashion, this star's look, designed by Off-White's Virgil Abloh, was a statement piece at the Louis Vuitton men's show. 

The Chalice

If you were at the 2018 Met Gala, we're sure your eyes were locked in on Kim's shimmering tight Versace number!

Balmain Babe

Kim looked drop-dead-gorgeous at a Balmain party in this tiny white crop top and sheer bedazzled skirt.

Fashion Jackpot!

Kim stepped out to celebrate her friend's success wearing a vintage Jeremy Scott money-covered trench, matching boots and a crystal Judith Leiber money purse.

