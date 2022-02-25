Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Celebrate Upcoming Wedding With Game-Winning Parties

Before getting married to Brittany Matthews, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was treated to a bachelor party from his teammates. See the fun that went down in Las Vegas.

By Mike Vulpo Feb 25, 2022 7:19 PMTags
SportsLas VegasCouplesFootballCelebrities
Watch: Patrick Mahomes RESPONDS to Rumors About Banning His Fiancee

When it comes to wedding countdowns, Patrick Mahomes has reached the two-minute warning.

And before he gets married to high school sweetheart Brittany Matthews this spring, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was treated to an unforgettable bachelor party in Las Vegas. 

Joined by teammates Travis Kelce, Jerick McKinnon, Clyde Edwards and Orlando Brown Jr., Patrick kicked off the festivities on Feb. 24 with dinner at Carversteak, inside Resorts World Las Vegas.

The party continued late into the evening when the NFL player, 26, and his squad went into overtime at TAO Nightclub inside The Venetian Resort. According to a source, the group celebrated at a VIP table for the venue's "Worship Thursdays."

Not to be outdone, Brittany is also having some fun with her closest girlfriends. As seen on Instagram, the bride-to-be, 26, and her BFFs including Travis' fiancé Kayla Nicole came together for "Britt's Bach Bach." As the Britney Lynne Fitness owner wrote on her Instagram Stories, "My girlsssss mean everything to me. Can not wait to decompress and enjoy this with my people."

photos
Party Pics: Las Vegas

With the weekend barely having started, that could only mean one thing: The fun has only just kicked off. Keep scrolling to keep track of the highlight reel from the pair's bachelor and bachelorette parties. (Yes, we love a good sports pun—game on!)

Tony Tran
Wedding Time

The countdown is on for Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews to say "I do." Before the big wedding day, the couple kicked off their festivities with bachelor and bachelorette parties.  

Tony Tran
Let's Eat

During his meal at Carversteak, Patrick was presented with an American Wagyu tomahawk rib chop with his name and Chiefs logo branded on the bone.

Tony Tran
Feast

What does a group of football players eat for dinner? According to a source, guests enjoyed Wagyu cheesesteak bites, seared crab cakes, bone-in ribeye, striploin, mac and cheese gratin, beer-battered onion rings and pommes purée. 

Instagram
Let’s Hear It For the Girls!

Are you ready for some…pampering? For "Britt's Bach Bash," guests were treated to a spa day with delicious drinks. 

Instagram
Ladies Night

While the boys will play in Las Vegas, the girls will enjoy their own fun at an undisclosed location. 

Tony Tran
Cheers to Love

After dinner, Patrick and his friends headed to Resort World's Rose Rooftop with a toast of Cincoro Tequila in front of a congratulatory message. 

Tony Tran
Game Time

It's not a bachelor party without plenty of laughs and surprises. 

Tony Tran
Sweet Taste of Love

Seated on the patio overlooking the Las Vegas Strip, Patrick and his teammates kicked things off by toasting with 100-year-old Louis XIII cognac.

Trending Stories

1

Hayden Panettiere Supports Ex Wladimir Klitschko Amid Ukrainian Crisis

2

Paedon Reveals What It Was Like Growing Up With Kody Brown as a Dad

3

Cause of Death Revealed For Alicia Witt's Parents

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Hayden Panettiere Supports Ex Wladimir Klitschko Amid Ukrainian Crisis

2

Paedon Reveals What It Was Like Growing Up With Kody Brown as a Dad

3

Cause of Death Revealed For Alicia Witt's Parents

4

Amanda Bynes Files to End Her Conservatorship After Nearly 9 Years

5
Exclusive

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Reunite for Breakfast After Breakup