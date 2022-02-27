You Won't Believe What the SAG Awards Looked Like in 2002

Watch : 2022 SAG Awards Noms: SNUBS & SURPRISES

And the award goes to…

Fans won't have to wait too much longer to see who takes home the trophies at the 2022 SAG Awards. The 28th annual award show will be held at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sunday, Feb. 27 and will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS starting at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST. So make sure to have your popcorn ready!

Succession and Ted Lasso lead the television nominees with five nods apiece while The Power of the Dog and House of Gucci (the latter of which was snubbed by the Oscars) will head into the night with the most nominations of the film contenders with three each. In addition, Kate Winslet will present Helen Mirren with the 57th SAG Life Achievement Award.

Through movies and TV shows, as loyal viewers will note, fans can be transported to totally different times—be it the 1950's in Being the Ricardos or the year 10,191 in Dune. And with the SAG Awards about to take place, we thought it would be fun to take a trip down memory lane.