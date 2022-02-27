You Won't Believe What the SAG Awards Looked Like in 2002

Ready for a blast from the past? We’re throwing it back to the 2002 SAG Awards in honor of this weekend’s big ceremony.

By Elyse Dupre Feb 27, 2022 8:00 AMTags
MoviesTVRed CarpetAwardsSAG AwardsCelebrities
Watch: 2022 SAG Awards Noms: SNUBS & SURPRISES

And the award goes to… 

Fans won't have to wait too much longer to see who takes home the trophies at the 2022 SAG Awards. The 28th annual award show will be held at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sunday, Feb. 27 and will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS starting at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST. So make sure to have your popcorn ready! 

Succession and Ted Lasso lead the television nominees with five nods apiece while The Power of the Dog and House of Gucci (the latter of which was snubbed by the Oscars) will head into the night with the most nominations of the film contenders with three each. In addition, Kate Winslet will present Helen Mirren with the 57th SAG Life Achievement Award.

Through movies and TV shows, as loyal viewers will note, fans can be transported to totally different times—be it the 1950's in Being the Ricardos or the year 10,191 in Dune. And with the SAG Awards about to take place, we thought it would be fun to take a trip down memory lane.

photos
Stars React to 2022 SAG Awards Nominations

So, here's a look back at the big event from 20 years ago:

SGranitz/WireImage
The Year Was 2002

I mean, just look at that digital camera in this photo of The Sopranos stars.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
And The West Wing Was One the Big Winners in the Drama Categories

The cast won in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series category, one of the four nods the political program received that evening and six SAG Awards it earned over the course of its seven-year run.

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage
With President Josiah Bartlet Racking Up the Votes

Martin Sheen (who portrayed the fictitious commander-in-chief) and Allison Janney (who played press secretary C.J. Cregg) also won in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor and a Female Actor in a Drama Series categories, respectively, for the second year in a row.

KMazur/WireImage
But The Sopranos Gave Them a Run for Their Money

As Tony Soprano once said, "Those who want respect, give respect." And the stars of The Sopranos certainly earned the respect of SAG-AFTRA, earning four nominations. While the show didn't win any awards that year, it did take home eight SAG Awards over the course of its six seasons.

SGranitz/WireImage
And Just Like That, Sex and the City Won in the Comedy Category

It was a night to raise your cosmos because Sex and the City won in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series category, one of the three nominations it received that year and three awards it won over the course of its six seasons. Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall accepted the honor, but unfortunately, Sarah Jessica Parker had to miss the ceremony.

M. Caulfield/WireImage
Will & Grace Also Took Home a Trophy

And it wasn't the only comedy show to receive recognition. Megan Mullally also won in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series category for her role as Karen Walker on Will & Grace, an honor she won three years in a row.

M. Caulfield/WireImage
2 Awards, In Fact

What's more, Sean Hayes won in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series category for playing Jack McFarland in the sitcom, an award he received three times.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
And Gosford Park Got the Gold in the Movie Categories

OK, technically the statue is bronze (but you get the idea). In the film categories, Gosford Park won the big prize of Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. The murder mystery movie featured a number of stars, including Eileen AtkinsBob BalabanAlan BatesCharles DanceStephen FryMichael GambonRichard E. GrantDerek JacobiKelly MacdonaldJeremy NorthamClive Owen, Ryan PhillippeMaggie SmithKristin Scott Thomas, Emily Watson and Helen Mirren.

SGranitz/WireImage
Helen Mirren Also Won Her First SAG Award

Speaking of Mirren, she won her first SAG Award, this one being in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role category, for her role as Mrs. Wilson in the film. And during her acceptance speech, she took a moment to examine the statue very closely. 

"Oh, my god!" she said. "Isn't he sweet? I wondered when I was down there if he had any pants on. He doesn't!" 

Fast-forward to today, and Mirren is now a five-time SAG Award winner and the 57th recipient of the Life Achievement honor.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
And Russell Crowe Took Home His First Trophy, Too

Mirren wasn't the only first-time winner that evening. Russell Crowe also won his first Actor accolade for his performance in A Beautiful Mind.

M. Caulfield/WireImage
Halle Berry Won for Monster Ball

In 2002, Halle Berry won her second SAG Award, this one being in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role category for her work in Monster Ball. Two weeks later, she received the Oscar, making history as the first Black woman to win an Academy Award in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category.

KMazur/WireImage
And The Lord of Rings Was All the Rage

Fan of Frodo? You weren't alone. The stars of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring were up for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage
Good for Gandalf

In fact, Ian McKellen received his first SAG Award for his portrayal of Gandalf.

SGranitz/WireImage
There Was Big Talent in the Miniseries Categories

As for the winners of the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor and a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries categories, Ben Kingsley won in the first group for his portrayal of Otto Frank in Anne Frank, and Judy Davis won in the second for her depiction of Judy Garland in Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows, although Davis was not present at the award show.

SGranitz/WireImage
And Cameron Diaz Was Still Making Movies

While Cameron Diaz hasn't appeared in a film since 2014, she was still starring in blockbusters at this point and was up in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role category for her work in Vanilla Sky—one of three nominations she's received over the years.

SGranitz/WireImage
Dakota Fanning Also Made Her SAG Awards Debut

At just 8 years old, Dakota Fanning walked the red carpet at the SAG Awards, where she was nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role category for her portrayal of Lucy in I Am Sam. And how adorable is her outfit?

SGranitz/WireImage
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe Were Still Together

After seven years of marriage, Reese Witherspoon filed for divorce from Phillippe in 2006, with the duo finalizing their split the following year. They share two children together: Ava Phillippe, 22, and Deacon Phillippe, 18. Reese is also mom to 9-year-old Tennessee Toth, who she welcomed with husband Jim Toth.

SGranitz/WireImage
So Were Halle Berry and Eric Benét

The actress and the musician tied the knot in 2001. But two years later, Berry announced her split from Benét and they later divorced.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
And Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke

Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke finalized their divorce in 2005. During their marriage, they welcomed two children together: Maya Hawke, now 23, and Levon Thurman-Hawke, now 20. The Training Day alum is also dad to Clementine Hawke, 14, and Indiana Hawke, 11, who he shares with wife Ryan Hawke, and the Pulp Fiction star is also mom to 9-year-old Luna Thurman-Busson, who she shares with ex Arpad Busson.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images
As Well As Camille and Kelsey Grammer

Another couple who has since called it quits? Camille and Kelsey Grammer, who filed for divorce in 2010 after almost 13 years of marriage and finalized their split the following year. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, who is now married to David Meyer and goes by Camille Meyer, shares two children—Mason, 20, and Jude, 17—with the Frasier star. For his part, the actor also has a 38-year-old daughter named Spencer from his first marriage to Doreen Alderman, a 30-year-old daughter named Greer from his previous relationship with Barrie Buckner, and three children—Faith, 9, Kelsey, 7, and Auden, 5—with wife Kayte Walsh.

Trending Stories

1

The Reason Pete Davidson Is Absent From Saturday Night Live

2

Maks Chmerkovskiy Makes Plea To Kirstie Alley From War-Torn Ukraine

3

Scott Disick Steps Out With Too Hot to Handle's Holly Scarfone

Watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards this Sunday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT followed by the SAG Awards telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TNT and TBS.

Trending Stories

1

The Reason Pete Davidson Is Absent From Saturday Night Live

2

Maks Chmerkovskiy Makes Plea To Kirstie Alley From War-Torn Ukraine

3

Scott Disick Steps Out With Too Hot to Handle's Holly Scarfone

4

Kanye "Ye" West Objects to Kim Kardashian's Critique of His Posts

5
Exclusive

Blake Lively's Fitness Routine Revealed