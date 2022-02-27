All the Burning Euphoria Questions We Have Ahead of the Season 2 Finale

Watch : Kim's Obsessions, "Bachelor" Daddy Drama & "Euphoria" Musical

When Euphoria drew to a close in season one, viewers had a lot of questions.

Fans were curious about what would happen to the characters, especially after Rue (Zendaya) took part in a beautifully choreographed scene that seemed to symbolize an overdose or other fatal event. It was a pivotal moment because Rue is the one narrating the story, so an overdose would've changed the direction of the show.

But in the end, it was just a metaphor for Rue's relapse.

Unbeknownst to viewers, this scene set the tone for the sophomore season, as it was one of the first times fans began to come up with their own theories. And this practice has continued throughout all seven episodes, with people speculating that writer Sam Levinson is hiding Easter eggs for upcoming episodes, rather than there being plot holes.

So, what are some of the theories that have emerged? Continue scrolling to find out.