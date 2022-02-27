All the Burning Euphoria Questions We Have Ahead of the Season 2 Finale

When Euphoria drew to a close in season one, viewers had a lot of questions.
Fans were curious about what would happen to the characters, especially after Rue (Zendaya) took part in a beautifully choreographed scene that seemed to symbolize an overdose or other fatal event. It was a pivotal moment because Rue is the one narrating the story, so an overdose would've changed the direction of the show.
But in the end, it was just a metaphor for Rue's relapse.
Unbeknownst to viewers, this scene set the tone for the sophomore season, as it was one of the first times fans began to come up with their own theories. And this practice has continued throughout all seven episodes, with people speculating that writer Sam Levinson is hiding Easter eggs for upcoming episodes, rather than there being plot holes.
So, what are some of the theories that have emerged? Continue scrolling to find out.
1. What happened to the third Jacobs child?
One of the biggest questions of this season surrounds the Jacobs family. When Cal (Eric Dane) left his home after coming out, he took a family portrait that featured not four, but five people. We know that there's Marsha (Paula Marshall), Nate (Jacob Elordi), Aaron (Zak Steiner) and Cal, but the other person hasn't been revealed, leaving fans wondering if the individual is Ash Tray (Javon Walton) or even Elliot (Dominic Fike).
One would think that the actors would have an idea as to who that person could be, but it seems that's not likely, with Dominic sharing that he is tempted to ask Sam for answers. "I'm not going to lie, I saw this online," he said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "And I looked at it for a while, and there were so many things connecting, and so many people were talking about it all through these Reddit threads. And at the end of it, I was like, ‘Am I Nate's brother?'"
2. Is Laurie involved with human trafficking?
If he does ask Sam about this mysterious brother, then he should mention the theory that Laurie (Martha Kelly) is not just a drug dealer but also a leader of a sex trafficking ring.
This one sounds far-fetched but hear us out: In episode five, Laurie gave Rue morphine as she laid in the bath, but when Rue woke up, she was fully-dressed in bed. When she tried to leave there were locks on all the doors, leaving her with no option but to climb out the window. Fans were perplexed as to why there were so many locks, as Laurie only keeps drugs in one closet, as far as we know. Some even go so far as to claim they heard scratching as Rue was looking for an escape.
And maybe this is why Laurie hasn't punished Rue, because she planned to get her hooked on drugs and kidnap her anyway.
3. What's going on with Kat?
There are questions surrounding Barbie Ferreira's character, Kat, who has undergone an evolution for reasons fans can't understand. In the first season, the exploration of her sexuality was a prominent and applauded story line, but that has fallen to the way side in recent episodes, leaving fans wondering if there's something more going on.
While there was speculation that Sam cut Kat's scenes because of a feud, a source close to the production denied the rumors to E! News. Since then other theories have emerged, including the idea that Kat no longer feels comfortable with her web cam business or sexuality because she found out Ethan (Austin Abrams) was one of the men she spoke to in season one. This was first suggested on TikTok, but the idea took off when Kat broke up with Austin, claiming that she had a brain disease.
4. Why is Samantha recording Maddy? And did she tell her to do the same in her room?
In a weird twist, it seems Maddy (Alexa Demie) has been recorded by Samantha (Minka Kelly), the mother of the boy Maddy babysits, as she plays dress up in her closet. Fans spotted a barely visible camera in a clock face, conveniently located in the closet.
At first glance, it seems Samantha is just using this camera to make sure Maddy isn't stealing and so that she can warn her when she's on her way home, but Reddit has other theories. Some have suggested that Samantha knew Nate was violent and told her to have a camera in her room in case he hurts her, with one person noting there's a "sign behind Maddy during the Nate scene that said 'smile you're on camera."
5. Is Rue dead?
One of the most popular theories is that Rue is telling this story as she's on the brink of death, as if her life is flashing before her eyes. It's a theory that's been circulating on Twitter since the end of season one, when people thought Rue had died of an overdose.
Of course, there are simply your run-of-the-mill questions about the plot that are far less conspiratorial, like what will happen in the finale. To find out, tune in to HBO on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 9 p.m.