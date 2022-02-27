Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Accept Honor at NAACP Image Awards

Watch : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Express "Concerns" to Spotify

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are letting their work speak for itself.



On Saturday, Feb. 26, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were honored at the 2022 NAACP Image Awards with the prestigious President's Award in recognition of their social justice work and their fight for equity worldwide.

"It's inspiring to think about the legacy of the Image Awards, which began shortly after the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 were passed into law," Meghan said onstage at the event, the couple's first public appearance of 2022. "Today, we can continue that legacy by re-establishing federal voting protections in our country and fulfilling the work of civil rights giants, like the late John Lewis."

Harry said, "Before I begin, we would like to acknowledge the people of Ukraine, who urgently need our continued support as a global community," referring to Russia's recent invasion of the country.

"I also echo the immense gratitude for tonight, both for this award and this community for welcoming me so warmly. I think it's safe to say that I come from a very different background from my incredible wife, yet our lives were brought together for a reason," he continued. "We share a commitment to a life of service, a responsibility to combat injustice, and a belief that the most often overlooked are the most important to listen to."