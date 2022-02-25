Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Have Finalized Their Divorce 2 Years After Break Up

Watch : Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Confirm Their Separation

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are choreographing the final steps of their divorce.

Nearly two years after announcing their breakup, the former Dancing With the Stars pro filed a declaration for an uncontested dissolution of her marriage with the former hockey pro in Los Angeles court on Feb. 22.

"The parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being is being or has been submitted to the court," documents obtained by E! News read. "I request that the court approve the agreement."

According to the filing, Hough waived her right to receive spousal support from Laich, and the terms of their agreement are uncontested. Once the agreement is approved and a judge signs off, the divorce will be finalized.

After months of split speculation, Hough, 33, and Laich, 38, confirmed in May 2020 that they were going their separate ways, noting they still share "an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place." And while it initially looked like there was a chance that the pair, who wed in July 2017, could work things out, Hough filed for divorce from Laich in November of that year, citing irreconcilable differences.