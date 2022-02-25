Drew Barrymore’s Shocked Reaction to a Surprise Visit From Penn Badgley Is Pure Joy

Watch : Drew Barrymore & Kate Hudson Confess to OPEN Relationships

Drew Barrymore did more than scream when she received a surprise appearance from Penn Badgley on her talk show.



On Feb. 24, the 50 First Dates actress and Casey Wilson completely freaked out when the You star popped in for a virtual video call on The Drew Barrymore Show.

During the show, podcaster Danielle Schneider told Drew that she had a "big" surprise for her. "Now, I wanted to give you something big, so I decided I needed to give you, You," Danielle said. "And by You, I mean Penn Badgley." A stunned and confused Drew, 47, looked at the audience as some of them began cheering. That's when Penn appeared on the screen asking, "Is this where I say something?"

After seeing the former Gossip Girl actor's face, Drew, Danielle and Casey began screaming and tossing their papers on the floor in disbelief. As their excitement continued to grow, Drew and Casey literally flipped over the desk and landed head first onto the studio floor.