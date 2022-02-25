Dominic Fike Thinks There May Be Some Truth to This Euphoria Fan Theory

This season of Euphoria has had many a plot twist, to say the least.
So, it makes sense that viewers have come up with a myriad of theories, including whether Cal (Eric Dane) and Marsha (Paula Marshall) are actually parents to Nate (Jacob Elordi) and Aaron (Zak Steiner). And, that there may be a third child out there. (You saw that family picture in episode four with five people...)
And yes Dominic Fike—who plays Elliot on the HBO drama—has seen the speculation about an estranged sibling. "I'm not going to lie, I saw this online," he said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "And I looked at it for a while, and there were so many things connecting, and so many people were talking about it all through these Reddit threads. And at the end of it, I was like, ‘Am I Nate's brother?'"
He was so convinced that this may be true, he nearly called up showrunner Sam Levinson to get some answers.
Other theories are not as probable, like Elliot being a figment of Rue's imagination. His response to that one? "You wish."
But there was one question Dominic wouldn't answer: Will Tom Holland appear in the Euphoria finale? The musician shook his head, joking, "I knew I was going to hear Tom's name."
And who can blame Jimmy for bringing up Spider-Man himself? The star's relationship with Zendaya is all anyone can talk about, especially Euphoria fans, who can't wait to see the actor make a cameo in the HBO series.
But Dominic was unwilling to entertain the notion. "Tom's a surprisingly nice guy," he shared, "for being Spider-Man."
Though there's a lot of secrecy surrounding every aspect of Euphoria, there is one guarantee: Elliot will be back.
This news comes ahead of the highly-anticipated finale, which is sure to be an explosive one. In the teaser for the episode, Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow) faces the consequences of her controversial school play, Our Life, while Fezco (Angus Cloud) is seemingly going to be betrayed.
To see it all play out, tune in to HBO on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 9 p.m.
(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)