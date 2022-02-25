Euphoria's Chloe Cherry Reacts to Comments About Her "Big" Lips

Watch : Kim's Obsessions, "Bachelor" Daddy Drama & "Euphoria" Musical

Read her lips: Chloe Cherry doesn't care what you think.

While the Euphoria actress has received her fair share of positivity and love from the show's fans, some critics have been, well, mouthing off when it comes to her appearance.

"It's crazy how many people talk about my lips being so big," the 24-year-old recently told Variety. "The amount of headlines that I have seen and the amount of people posting and commenting about my lips has been surreal."

It's an unwanted assessment she's never faced before. "It's nuts because you have to realize that I got those lips at some point in my life and nobody reacted that way—at least not to my face," Cherry, who plays Faye on the HBO drama, continued. "So, it's weird to see memes and stuff about it because these topics of conversation are on my body and I didn't totally comprehend what the big deal was. I swear nobody in my life was like, ‘Whoa Chloe those are insane.' I guess this is what happens when you're now known on a much larger scale."