Euphoria's Chloe Cherry Reacts to Comments About Her "Big" Lips

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry would like you to stop mouthing off about the size of her lips please and thank you: "I don’t totally comprehend what the big deal was."

Read her lips: Chloe Cherry doesn't care what you think.

While the Euphoria actress has received her fair share of positivity and love from the show's fans, some critics have been, well, mouthing off when it comes to her appearance.

"It's crazy how many people talk about my lips being so big," the 24-year-old recently told Variety. "The amount of headlines that I have seen and the amount of people posting and commenting about my lips has been surreal." 

It's an unwanted assessment she's never faced before. "It's nuts because you have to realize that I got those lips at some point in my life and nobody reacted that way—at least not to my face," Cherry, who plays Faye on the HBO drama, continued. "So, it's weird to see memes and stuff about it because these topics of conversation are on my body and I didn't totally comprehend what the big deal was. I swear nobody in my life was like, ‘Whoa Chloe those are insane.' I guess this is what happens when you're now known on a much larger scale."

It's a feeling her co-stars can certainly relate to. Back in May, Sydney Sweeney—a.k.a. Cassie on the show—tearfully reacted to criticism she had seen about her physical appearance.

"Apparently, I am trending on Twitter right now for being ugly," she said in an emotional video posted to Instagram. "I would never actually do this, like ever, but I think it's really important for people to see how words actually affect people. I know everyone says, 'You can't read things,' and 'You shouldn't read things,' but like, I'm a f--king person."

And as she reminded followers, "People need to be nicer on social media 'cause it's really f--ked up."

