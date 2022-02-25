90210’s AnnaLynne McCord Criticized Over Poem Addressed to Vladimir Putin

Former 90210 actress AnnaLynne McCord received major backlash after posting a video message addressed to Vladimir Putin as his Russian army invades Ukraine. Keep scrolling to hear the poem.

AnnaLynne McCord‘s message to Vladimir Putin has caused a stir on social media.
 
In a video posted to Twitter on Feb. 24, the 90210 actress recited an original poem addressed to the Russian president, suggesting that she could have been more of a positive influence to him if she was his mother. 
 
"I'm so sorry that I was not your mother," AnnaLynne, 34, said in part. "If I was your mother you would have been so loved. Held in the arms of joyous light. Never would this story's plight, the world unfurled before our eyes. A pure demise. Of nation sitting peaceful under a night sky."
  
The Nip/Tuck actresses' video message was met with immediate backlash from several people who thought her message was "tone-deaf" as Vladimir ordered Russian military forces to commence a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by way of sea, land and air. One user commented, "This is worse than making a petition."

90210’s AnnaLynne McCord Reflects on “Torture” She Endured in Her Childhood

Another wrote that they were "sick of the narrative that it's women's fault when men become unhinged, power-hungry monsters. Women are not responsible for the choices and behaviour of men!!!!"

Many social media users also compared the video to the star-studded 2020 "Imagine" cover released amid the pandemic, with one tweet reading, "I remember thinking no one could make something worse and then annalynne McCord made that video today."

So far, AnnaLynne has not addressed the criticism and the video is still up on her Twitter account. E! News has reached out to her rep for comment.

