American Idol's Caleb Kennedy Denied Bond Days After Allegedly Killing Man in DUI Crash

This is not the first time that Kennedy—who appeared in season 19 of American Idol, which aired in early 2021—has made headlines.

Last year, after landing in the Top 5 of the singing competition, Kennedy exited the show after a video surfaced online that allegedly showed him next to someone in a white hood, reminiscent of those worn by the Ku Klux Klan. (E! News could not verify the authenticity of the video.)

"Hey y'all, this is gonna be a bit of a surprise, but I am no longer gonna be on American Idol," Kennedy shared in a statement on Instagram in May 2021. "There was a video that surfaced on the internet, and it displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way."