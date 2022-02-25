Cause of Death Revealed For Alicia Witt's Parents

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Two months after the death of Alicia Witt's parents, new details have emerged about their untimely passing.

Reports have confirmed that Robert Witt and Diane Witt died from the cold in their Massachusetts home. Specifically, the cause of death for both Robert, 87, and Diane, 75, was due to "probable cardiac dysrhythmia" stemming from exposure to the cold, according to death certificates obtained by The Telegram & Gazette. Additionally, Robert also had a "history of coronary artery disease, hypertension and multiple myeloma."

According to multiple reports, Alicia's parents were found deceased at their Worcester home on Dec. 20. "I reached out to a cousin who lives close to my parents to check on them," Alicia shared in a statement to E! News at the time. "Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable. I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss."



Following the tragic discovery, a neighbor told The Telegram & Gazette that the couple rarely stepped out of their home, adding that other neighbors had offered to help the pair as their home fell into disrepair. But according to the neighbor, they politely declined.