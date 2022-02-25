Alexandra Daddario Shares How She and Fiancé Andrew Form Get Through "Tough Times" Together

After starring in The White Lotus, Alexandra Daddario will soon be a vision in white.
The 35-year-old actress has undoubtedly been having a major moment ever since she began dominating our TV screens last summer, playing Rachel in the HBO satire. She then capped off her incredible year with some personal news: getting engaged to movie producer Andrew Form.
Now, Daddario is kicking off 2022 on another high note, representing the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards as an ambassador for the ceremony, which airs on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27. Both she and fellow ambassador Ross Butler (13 Reasons Why) will be celebrating TV and film's big night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., over the weekend.
Ahead of the award show, Daddario spoke exclusively with E! News about her "great" year of accomplishments and how she rides out the highs and lows of life with her fiancé.
"What's wonderful is that we can support each other through the tough times," she said while reflecting on how they're soaking up the moment together. "The world's a little crazy right now, and we're looking forward to the future."
Describing how the couple balances each other out, the Baywatch alum noted, "He brings me peace during all the chaos, and hopefully it's the other way around. That's what he said, so I'm trusting him on that!"
Of course, she also has the White Lotus cast to lean on. (Co-stars Murray Bartlett and Jennifer Coolidge are each up for trophies at the 2022 SAG Awards.)
Daddario said she's on a text chain with group, though she admitted that "everyone's busy... but we really all really did like each other a great deal. Thank goodness, because we were trapped together." She laughed, adding, "It's a really supportive, wonderful group."
When it comes to her character Rachel and husband Shane (Jake Lacy), Daddario said she thinks they're "still together now" but believes that "eventually" she's going to leave him.
"I just don't think that she's at that point, and I think a lot of women get in that situation," she shared. "She doesn't have the strength but I think eventually she'll reach her breaking point. Maybe it'll be too late, I don't know if it's going to be a happy story. But they're somewhere on vacation again."
And aside from her on-screen talents, Butler said he admires Daddario for her charitable work.
"It's something that, as actors, in the end, that is what we want to do," he told E! News. "It's why we're part of the arts because we want to inspire, we want to influence, we want to bring out the potential in people."
In addition to his new role as SAG Awards ambassador, Butler has also been working on Swimming with Sharks and Shazam! Fury of the Gods after wrapping his time as Trevor in To All the Boys.
In fact, he recently celebrated some happy news with his TATB co-star Lana Condor, who got engaged last month to actor Anthony De La Torre.
"I didn't know about it until I saw it on her Instagram, and I literally started crying on the spot," he revealed. "I love her and Anthony so much, we've hung out so much."
He definitely approves: "They're both two of the brightest people I know. Both bright academically, but also soulfully. So that really was, that was like a milestone in my life watching them getting engaged."
While he waits on that wedding invitation, he's simply excited that he's scored an invite to his first-ever SAG Awards. "There's an immediate comfort and an immediate connection," he said of his fellow actors. "We're kind of saying this as a joke but really, who knows what's going to happen."