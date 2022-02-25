Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Reunite in Los Angeles After Breakup

Watch : Is Aaron Rogers Trying to Win Back Shailene Woodley?

From break up to breakfast.

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodger were spotted together at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles on Feb. 22, about a week after E! News reported that they had ended their romantic relationship.

One source exclusively told E! News that "they came to the cafe for breakfast and just sat outside at a table together."

The source confirmed it was just the two of them, but they didn't "hang out too long."

After being engaged for over a year, the two eventually called it off, with a separate source telling E! News why it didn't work out between them.

"They are two very different people," the second source explained. "They are both focused on their careers but it took them in separate directions," they said, adding, "They remain supportive of one another and on good terms."

Want proof of their positive dynamic? Aaron spoke about Shailene on the Pat McAfee Show on Feb. 22, reflecting on their relationship and how he "learned so much" from her.