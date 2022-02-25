Gabby's Grandpa Doesn't Hold Back About "Full of S--t" Bachelor Clayton Echard

This entire clip has us saying, "Grandpa? Sorry. Grandpa? Sorry."
It's time for the hometown dates on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, and some family members are more impressed with the former pro-football star than others. In a first look at Monday night's episode, Gabby—the 30-year-old ICU nurse—and Clayton travel to her home in Denver, Colo., so that he can meet her family, but her grandfather isn't too pleased with what he sees.
"Clayton is not good enough for Gabriela," he argues. "I don't give a damn about anything else." You tell 'em, Gramps!
As the clip continues, Gabby asks him what he thinks of her new boyfriend. But once again, he doesn't hold back stating, "I think he's full of s--t."
Gabby is later seen running out of her house crying. Is this because of her grandfather, or did someone else in the house share their views on the relationship? Guess we'll have to wait until Monday to find out.
Four girls—Gabby, Serene, Susie and Rachel—remain as Clayton heads into hometowns.
Last week on The Bachelor, the group traveled to Austria. The week started with nine women and ended with four, as he said goodbye to Eliza, Mara, Sarah and Teddi during the rose ceremony and bid Genevieve farewell during their one-on-one.
During the episode, Gabby opened up about how, for a period of her life, she was unable to access her emotions partially due to her relationship with her mother. She noted that although her mother's love always felt conditional, her father was very loving.
Now that we're completely obsessed with Gabby's grandpa, we can't wait to tune into the episode when it airs Feb. 28 on ABC.