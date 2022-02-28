There Are a Million Reasons to Love Lady Gaga's 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet Look

Watch : All of Lady Gaga's Most STUNNING "House of Gucci" Press Looks

Lady Gaga may be here for House of Gucci, but she is turning heads in Armani Privé.

Gaga has graced the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet in a stunning white look on Sunday, Feb. 27.

Her red carpet fashion features a white gown with a shimmering neckline. Gaga sealed her style with a Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace. Her glam served old Hollywood with a gently waved hairstyle, silver eyeshadow and fierce black lashes.

Fans might get another close up look of her outfit during the ceremony later tonight. Gaga is nominated for two coveted awards, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Cast in a Motion Picture for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci.

For those who have not dived in to the fashionable film, House of Gucci takes viewers through the scandal-ridden life of Patrizia and her husband, Maurizio Gucci, as she seeks to harness power and control over the family empire. Other cast members include Adam Driver as Maurizio, Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci and Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci.

The "Bad Romance" singer has been serving looks for House of Gucci both on and off screen.