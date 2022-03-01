How Lauren Alaina Is Making a Statement With Her Must-See Concert Fashion

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.
For the first time in a long time, Lauren Alaina is feeling fine!
Like so many artists, the country singer was devastated when she had to pause on performing live during the coronavirus pandemic. But on Feb. 24, Lauren was able to kick off her Top of the World tour in Silver Springs, Md.
"I have toured for 11 years now and for that to go away was just devastating," Lauren exclusively shared with E! News before opening night. "I am dying to get on the stage. It's a huge part of who I am and my literal existence so for that to be missing for so long, I think it's going to be one big ole' party."
For her concert looks, Lauren decided to pick out outfits from Maurices, a women's clothing retail store she has shopped at since childhood. Now, she is their first brand ambassador.
When picking out her final looks, the American Idol alum focused on fun and functional pieces for when she takes the stage.
"I'm going to be up there for 90 minutes so my goal on stage is to make a statement, have a bold outfit that feels comfortable and I have a feeling I'll be in a lot of jeans," she said. "I was in Maurices' jeans and I was jumping up in the air and I thought, ‘Well this will work out great on stage' because I have to be able to move around and be comfortable. I think Maurices has done a really beautiful job of having style and comfort mixed together."
edgely Super Skinny High Rise Button Fly Jean
"I'm really excited to be partnering with Maurices," Lauren told E! News. "I think it's a natural fit for me. They represent hometown women and that's literally what I did. My entire brand, all the music I make, everything that I do, I do to empower women. And that's literally what Maurices stands for."
Long Way Home Graphic Tee
"They have really cute T-shirts and they put puns on their t-shirts," Lauren told E! News. "And I live for a pun."
m jeans by maurices Everflex Super Skinny High Rise Ripped Jean
"Maurices has been making women feel beautiful and confident for over 90 years," Lauren said. "For me to be able to come alongside a brand like that that's been around for so long, making women feel so beautiful…I remember shopping at Maurices back in my hometown and I'm really excited."
Before she takes the stage to perform huge hits like "Ladies in the ‘90s" and "Road Less Traveled," Lauren is giving fans more backstage secrets of her shows.
Keep scrolling for inside access and to find out when she's performing in your town.
