You Won't Want to Miss These Red Carpet Looks From the NAACP Image Awards Reception

Roll out the red carpet because it's time for the show.

On Thursday, Feb. 24, the NAACP Image Awards held a glamorous reception at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, Calif., that saw stars come together to celebrate the very best in film, television and music ahead of the event's official ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Among those joining in on the fun were Run The World star Erika Alexander, actress Vanessa Baden, Real Housewives star Gizelle Bryant and Image Award-nominated actress Dominique Fishback, who is up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture this year for her role as Deborah Johnson in the Shaka King film Judas and the Black Messiah.

On Thursday, it was also announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will both be honored with the President's Award at Saturday's ceremony, joining a prestigious list of recipients that includes Muhammad Ali, LeBron James and Rihanna.