Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Enjoy Rare Date Night on the Red Carpet at 2022 SAG Awards

Watch : Kirsten Dunst & Fiance Jesse Plemons Talk Working Together

What's more romantic than a night under the stars, with the stars?

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons made the red carpet at the 2022 SAG Awards their date night out on Sunday, Feb. 27. While fans may know them from their onscreen romance, their appearance at the award show offered a rare appearance of their offscreen romance as well.

Kirsten shined in a shimmering red dress with Jesse by her side on the red carpet.

In their joint interview with Laverne Cox for E! News, Jesse talked about his appreciation for the creative team and getting to work on the movie on location with his longtime love.

"It's pretty rare to get to work with such an incredible director in such an amazing location," he said, adding that it was special "to get to do it with your wife and have your family over there."

For Kirsten, it was a dream come true as well.

"I got to work with [director] Jane Campion so that was a dream of mine for a long time, and Jesse and I got to work together," she told E! News. "It's just amazing to be in her movie and to be able to be together in New Zealand with her family, working."