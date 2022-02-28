We're Off the Deep End for Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born Reunion at 2022 SAG Awards

Watch : Lady Gaga Reveals Difficulty Leaving Behind "House of Gucci" Role

Hey, we just wanted to take another look at Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

More than four years after the release of A Star Is Born, the two leads of the 2018 hit musical gave fans a second glance at their electric chemistry when they crossed paths at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 27. The heartwarming reunion saw the pair hugging as they caught up amongst the star-studded crowd—proving that their real-life bond is just as strong as their characters' love for each other in the film.

And the former co-stars certainly have a lot to chat about: After all, both of them are up for awards at this year's ceremony. Gaga's work in House of Gucci is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor, while Cooper has a nod in the Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role category for Licorice Pizza.