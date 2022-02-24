Jeopardy! Champ Amy Schneider Is Engaged to Partner Genevieve

Amy Schneider and girlfriend Genevieve Davis are engaged. Scroll on to see their engagement rings.

Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider has won again, but this time in the game of life.

Amy is officially engaged to her girlfriend Genevieve Davis. The game show champ took to Instagram to break the news with a photo of her and Genevieve's hands each adorned with a diamond ring.

Amy gushed, "She said yes! Well, actually I said yes, but then I wanted to propose too, so she said yes as well lol."

She added that the milestone is that much sweeter now that Genevieve has a new and improved title.

"I couldn't be happier or more proud to be marrying the very best person in the entire world, and I'm so glad to be sharing my life with her," Amy wrote. "It's great to be able to introduce her to people as 'Genevieve, my fiancée.'"

In late January, Amy celebrated the end of an impressive 40-game winning streak on the popular game show after earning more than $1.3 million. She thanked those who were her support system through it all, such as her mom, friends Alison and Hilary and "most of all, Genevieve."

Amy wrote, "I would never, ever have made it through the grind of those long days without knowing that, once they ended, I'd be flying back home to see her."

Jeopardy Productions Inc/Instagram

During her time on Jeopardy!, Amy made history as the first transgender contestant to reach the Tournament of Champions and as the first woman to surpass $1 million in earnings on the show. But it seems she just hit the real jackpot.

