Paging Dr. Avery: Jesse Williams Weighs in on the Possibility of a Grey's Anatomy Return

Have the tissues on hand, because Jesse Williams is open to scrubbing into Grey's Anatomy one final time.
The actor, who spent the better part of 12 seasons as Dr. Jackson Avery on the long-running drama, said he wouldn't turn down the opportunity if given the chance. "I'd consider it," he told Entertainment Tonight in a February interview. "He still exists in the world of the show. So, yeah, it's a total possibility."
When viewers last saw him, Jackson was moving to Boston with April (Sarah Drew) to run the Catherine Fox Foundation. He officially departed in the middle of the show's 17th season in 2021 after appearing in an impressive 270 episodes.
Jackson and April—affectionally referred to as Japril by Grey's-heads—would still be going strong if things were left up to Williams. "I would imagine they're definitely around each other and they're definitely seeing each other, for sure," he said.
For now, Williams has been keeping busy by starring in Take Me Out on Broadway, which is set to start previews on March 10th.
There are no official plans for Grey's to come to an end, despite it being already the longest-running medical drama in TV history. After all, the show was renewed for a 19th season in January.
Still, it's never too late to start thinking about how things will wrap up. After all, star Ellen Pompeo has expressed she's ready to say goodbye to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. In an interview with with Insider on December 18th, she said she's "been trying to focus on convincing everybody that [Grey's Anatomy] should end."
As for former Grey's star Sandra Oh, she said that she has no desire to return to the Shonda Rhimes-created drama, calling it "a time in my past."
Alas, we'll keep our fingers crossed that we can count on Japril to return.
Don't forget, Grey's Anatomy returns with a new episode tonight, Feb. 24 at 9 p.m. on ABC.