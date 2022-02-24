You Won't Believe How Many Minutes of Ozark Have Been Streamed

Watch : Laura Linney Gushes Over "Ozark" at 2019 Emmys

If we had a dollar for every minute this show has been streamed, we could probably buy the Ozarks.

Nielsen Analytics released the number of minutes that Ozark was streamed the week of March 30 following the premiere of season four, part one. And it was—drum roll, please—a jaw-dropping 4.1 billion minutes.

This number places the drama series—starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner—at the fourth-highest streaming total ever.

The same week in January, in second place was Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett with 744 million minutes and Netflix's The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window in third with 650 million.

Ozark is one of two shows to ever hit the four billion mark, with the series previously hitting 5.2 billion the week of March 30, 2020 and Tiger King hitting 5.3 billion and 4.4 billion minutes when it debuted in March 2020. (Which we're sure we can all agree checks out.)