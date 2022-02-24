Michael Madsen Arrested in Malibu One Month After Son's Death

Reservoir Dogs actor Michael Madsen was arrested in Malibu, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 23, E! News has learned.
The 64-year-old actor was apprehended at 9 p.m. and later booked at the Lost Hills Sheriff's Station, E! News has confirmed per online county records. Madsen's bail was set at $500 dollars and he was released the following morning close to 6:40 a.m.
"Police responded to a call for service. The charge was trespassing," the LA sheriff's station told E! News. "It was a citizen's arrest and he has already been released."
E! News has reached out to Madsen's rep for comment.
Madsen has been arrested twice before in 2012 and 2019. His latest comes one month after the death of his son, Hudson Madsen, in January. The 26-year-old was a member of the U.S. Army who had completed his first tour and was stationed in Hawaii at the time of his death by suicide.
"We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson," the Madsen family said in a statement to Metro at the time. "His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him. We ask for privacy and respect during this difficult time. Thank you."
In a statement to the Los Angeles Times last month, the Hateful Eight actor—who is also father to sons Christian, Calvin, Max and Luke—shared that he was in "shock" after Hudson's passing.
Having spoken to him just a few days earlier, "he was happy—my last text from him was 'I love you dad,'" Madsen told the outlet. He added, "I didn't see any signs of depression. It's so tragic and sad. I'm just trying to make sense of everything and understand what happened."